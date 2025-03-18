Sunita Williams return: NASA starts Earth re-entry coverage as SpaceX capsule undocks from Space Station| In Pics

Sunita Williams return: After being stuck in space for 9 months, NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore prepare for their epic journey towards Earth. The SpaceX crew capsule successfully docked at the International Space Station on Sunday, marking the start of their journey home.

1/8A live video from the International Space Station (Official NASA Stream) show the SpaceX crew capsule. The capsule successfully docked at the International Space Station (ISS) on Sunday, delivering a new team of astronauts to replace Nasa's two stranded crew members; Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams, who have been stuck in orbit for over nine months. (PTI Photo) (NASA)

2/8Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore seen inside a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule after the hatch of the capsule was closed ahead of their journey home. (NASA / Handout via Reuters)

4/8Sunita Williams Return LIVE Updates: A SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule carrying Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, two veteran NASA astronauts who have been stuck on the ISS for nine months, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov and NASA astronaut Nick Hague, manoeuvres in space following undocking from the ISS to begin a journey to return to Earth March 18, 2025 in this still image taken from video. (NASA / Handout via Reuters)

6/8Sunita Williams return LIVE Updates: Sunita Williams and other astronauts greeting each other after the SpaceX capsule docked with the International Space Station, on Sunday, March 16. (NASA)

7/8Hindu holy men sit and perform rituals as people hold a banner of American Astronaut Sunita Williams for her safe return from space station, at her ancestral village Jhulasan in Mehsana district of Gujarat state on Shivratri festival, India, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki) (AP)