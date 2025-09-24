Super Typhoon Ragasa ravages Taiwan and South China: Chilling photos show scale of damage

People clean mud from a street following flooding brought by Super Typhoon Ragasa in Hualien, Taiwan, on Wednesday, September 24.
A woman clears debris after the passing of Typhoon Ragasa in Yangjiang, southern China's Guangdong province on Wednesday. Fierce winds, pounding rain and rough seas battered southern China as powerful Typhoon Ragasa made landfall in Guangdong province after killing at least 17 in Taiwan.
People evacuate amid flooding due to Super Typhoon Ragasa in Hualien, Taiwan, on Wednesday.
A dog watches as vehicles drive through flood waters in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Ragasa in Shenzhen in southern China's Guangdong province on Wednesday.
A municipal worker pulls open a drain cover to clear flood waters in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Ragasa in Shenzhen in southern China's Guangdong province on Wednesday.
A person cleans up mud due to flooding after Super Typhoon Ragasa in Hualien, Taiwan.
People take shelter inside an elementary school after Super Typhoon Ragasa in Hualien, Taiwan.
Soldiers distribute supplies from an armoured vehicle after Super Typhoon Ragasa in Hualien, Taiwan.
Workers clear debris clogging an entryway in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Ragasa in Shenzhen in southern China's Guangdong province on Wednesday.
A worker throws debris cleared from a drain over bicycles near an uprooted tree in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Ragasa in Shenzhen in southern China's Guangdong province on Wednesday
An elderly woman shelters from the rain in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Ragasa in Shenzhen in southern China's Guangdong province on Wednesday.
A man looks out from a room barricaded against floodwaters and strong winds in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Ragasa in Shenzhen in southern China's Guangdong province on Wednesday.
A man walks his dog near an uprooted tree in Shenzhen in southern China's Guangdong province on Wednesday.
A woman tries to open an umbrella in the wind in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Ragasa in Shenzhen in southern China's Guangdong province on Wednesday.