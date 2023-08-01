comScore
Business News/ Photos / Supermoon 2023: Breathtaking photos from across the globe | In Pics

Supermoon 2023: Breathtaking photos from across the globe | In Pics

7 Photos . Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 10:51 PM IST Livemint
  • Supermoon appears when full moon is near its closest point to Earth and appears 14% larger and 30% brighter during the Supermoon
  • This is the first Supermoon of August and another will appear on 30 August 
A full Sturgeaon supermoon is seen from Siliguri (AFP)
1/7A full Sturgeaon supermoon is seen from Siliguri (AFP)
Stork stands in its nest as the supermoon rises in the night sky in Milan (AP)
2/7Stork stands in its nest as the supermoon rises in the night sky in Milan (AP)
The waxing gibbous moon rises behind a minaret spire in Kuwait City  (AFP)
3/7The waxing gibbous moon rises behind a minaret spire in Kuwait City  (AFP)
A Sturgeon supermoon rises beside a McDonald's logo as seen from Jalandhar  (AFP)
4/7A Sturgeon supermoon rises beside a McDonald's logo as seen from Jalandhar  (AFP)
The waxing gibbous moon rises behind trees on a hill in Jindayris, in the rebel-held part of Syria's northwestern province of Aleppo (AFP)
5/7The waxing gibbous moon rises behind trees on a hill in Jindayris, in the rebel-held part of Syria's northwestern province of Aleppo (AFP)
Supermoon lits up the night sky in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India (HT)
6/7Supermoon lits up the night sky in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India (HT)
NASA shared a beautiful picture of Supermoon as it occurs near the closest point to Earth (NASA/Twitter)
7/7NASA shared a beautiful picture of Supermoon as it occurs near the closest point to Earth (NASA/Twitter)
