Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe
OPEN APP
Business News/ Photos / Supermoon 2023: Breathtaking photos from across the globe | In Pics

Supermoon 2023: Breathtaking photos from across the globe | In Pics

7 Photos . Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 10:51 PM IST Livemint

  • Supermoon appears when full moon is near its closest point to Earth and appears 14% larger and 30% brighter during the Supermoon
  • This is the first Supermoon of August and another will appear on 30 August 

1/7A full Sturgeaon supermoon is seen from Siliguri
2/7Stork stands in its nest as the supermoon rises in the night sky in Milan
3/7The waxing gibbous moon rises behind a minaret spire in Kuwait City 
4/7A Sturgeon supermoon rises beside a McDonald's logo as seen from Jalandhar 
5/7The waxing gibbous moon rises behind trees on a hill in Jindayris, in the rebel-held part of Syria's northwestern province of Aleppo
6/7Supermoon lits up the night sky in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India
7/7NASA shared a beautiful picture of Supermoon as it occurs near the closest point to Earth
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.