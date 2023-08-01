Supermoon 2023: Breathtaking photos from across the globe | In Pics 7 Photos . Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 10:51 PM IST Livemint Supermoon appears when full moon is near its closest point to Earth and appears 14% larger and 30% brighter during the SupermoonThis is the first Supermoon of August and another will appear on 30 August 1/7A full Sturgeaon supermoon is seen from Siliguri 2/7Stork stands in its nest as the supermoon rises in the night sky in Milan 3/7The waxing gibbous moon rises behind a minaret spire in Kuwait City 4/7A Sturgeon supermoon rises beside a McDonald's logo as seen from Jalandhar 5/7The waxing gibbous moon rises behind trees on a hill in Jindayris, in the rebel-held part of Syria's northwestern province of Aleppo 6/7Supermoon lits up the night sky in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India 7/7NASA shared a beautiful picture of Supermoon as it occurs near the closest point to Earth