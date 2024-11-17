Supermoon 2024: Take glimpse of stunning pictures of 'beaver moon' | In photos 19 Photos . Updated: 17 Nov 2024, 07:11 AM IST Livemint The Supermoon of 2024, also known as the ‘Beaver Moon,’ is a celestial event that captivated skywatchers worldwide with its dazzling presence. This phenomenon occurs when the moon is closest to Earth in its orbit, appearing significantly larger and brighter than usual. 1/19The Full moon rises in Doha on November 15, 2024. (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR / AFP) 2/19A full moon rises above Singapore on November 16, 2024. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP) 3/19A full moon rises over Kuwait City on November 16, 2024. (Photo by YASSER AL-ZAYYAT / AFP) 4/19The Full moon rises behind the lights of the Hamad bin Khalifa Stadium in the Qatari capital Doha on November 16, 2024. (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR / AFP) 5/19The full moon is seen beside the India Gate illuminated with tri-color marking 'Kartik Purnima' or full moon day in New Delhi on November 15, 2024. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP) 6/19(FILES) The full moon is pictured over The Cour de Cassation of Paris on September 26, 2018. The French Supreme Court issues its ruling on the security aspect of a case, on October 15, 2024, years after at least 14 people including 10 French nationals and four Pakistanis were killed when a car packed with explosives ploughed into a bus in an apparent suicide bombing outside the Sheraton Hotel in Karachi in 2002. (Photo by Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP) 7/19A full moon rises behind the Palatine hill in Rome on November 15, 2024. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP) 8/19TOPSHOT - The Hunter's Full moon rises behind the minaret of a mosque in Doha on October 17, 2024. (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR / AFP) 9/19Clouds and a full moon are seen at dusk above the lit Reichstag building during a session on November 13, 2024 at the Bundestag (lower house of parliament) in Berlin, following the breakdown of Chancellor Scholz' three-party coalition. Germany is headed for snap elections on February 23, the main parties agreed on November 12, aiming to form a stable government after Chancellor Olaf Scholz's three-party coalition collapsed on November 6, 2024. The agreement seeks to quickly restore political stability at a time when Europe's biggest economy is set to shrink for a second year in a row and amid heightened geopolitical volatility, with wars raging in Ukraine and the Middle East and president-elect Donald Trump readying to take power in the US in January 2025. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP) 10/19TOPSHOT - A full moon rises behind trees on Palatine hill in Rome on November 15, 2024. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP) 11/19A full moon rises behind the Palatine hill in Rome on November 15, 2024. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP) 12/19The full moon hangs in the sky over Munich, southern Germany, on September 18, 2024. (Photo by Michaela STACHE / AFP) 13/19Indonesian people (L) exercise in a park during the full moon in Jakarta on October 18, 2024. (Photo by BAY ISMOYO / AFP) 14/19The supermoon rise near Myanmar Landmark Shwedagon during the full moon day of Tazaungmone, also known as lighting festival, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Yangon, Myanmar. (AP Photo/Thein Zaw) 15/19A view shows the full moon, known as the Hunter's moon, over the Juma-Jami Mosque and the Saint Nicholas cathedral in Yevpatoriya, Crimea October 17, 2024. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY 16/19Myanmar Landmark Shwedagon is illuminated while a supermoon rises during the full moon day of Thadingyut, the end of Buddhist Lent, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Yangon, Myanmar. (AP Photo/Thein Zaw) 17/19Oct 19, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; Full moon during the second half between North Carolina Courage and Bay FC at PayPal Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images 18/19The supermoon rise near Myanmar Landmark Shwedagon while people enjoy at fun fair to mark the full moon day of Tazaungmone, also known as lighting festival, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Yangon, Myanmar. (AP Photo/Thein Zaw) 19/19The full moon rises over Rome, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)