Surya Grahan 2025: 10 stunning images of partial solar eclipse as skygazers catch glimpse of celestial event

10 Photos . Updated: 29 Mar 2025, 10:19 PM IST

Share Via

As the moon passed between Earth and the sun, skies darkened and eyes turned upward in awe. From the waters of the Atlantic to the icy landscapes of Nuuk, people across the world witnessed the celestial ballet unfold. This gallery captures the breathtaking phases of the eclipse across the globe.

1/10A mesmerizing glimpse of the solar eclipse as seen in Nantes, this composite image captures different phases of the sun partially veiled by the moon. Each frame is a reminder of the fleeting nature of this celestial dance, a rare spectacle that momentarily altered the sky above. (AFP)

2/10As the sun rises over the Atlantic Ocean, Halifax witnesses a breathtaking sight—a deep red sky framing the partially eclipsed sun. The fiery hues reflect on the water’s surface, turning the celestial event into a surreal and almost otherworldly spectacle. (AP)

3/10In the Arctic skies above Nuuk, heavy clouds set the stage for a dramatic eclipse. The partially hidden sun pierces through the misty darkness, casting an eerie glow over the frozen landscape. Even through the overcast sky, nature’s celestial performance remains mesmerizing. (REUTERS)

4/10Above the historic rooftops of St. Petersburg, the eclipse weaves a dramatic scene. The partially veiled sun flickers through passing clouds, casting shifting shadows over the city. For a brief moment, the sky feels restless, as if nature itself is caught between day and night (AP)

5/10From the ancient heights of Burgos Castle, spectators gather to witness the eclipse unfold. With protective glasses in hand, they watch as the moon carves a shadow into the sun, turning the historic hilltop into a front-row seat for one of nature’s rarest spectacles. (AFP)

6/10High above Ronda, the sky holds a quiet, otherworldly beauty. With no landmarks in sight, the partially eclipsed sun stands alone in the vast expanse, a glowing reminder of the universe’s silent, majestic rhythms. (REUTERS)

7/10The Nantes sky becomes a stage for the partial solar eclipse, as the moon takes a quiet bite out of the sun, creating a mesmerizing celestial sight. (AFP)

8/10The partially eclipsed sun rises behind the statues of Milan’s Duomo Cathedral, creating a striking contrast between celestial motion and timeless architecture. (AFP)

9/10The partially eclipsed sun emerges through the London sky, a rare celestial display briefly altering the familiar daylight over the city. (AP)