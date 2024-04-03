OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Wed Apr 03 2024 09:42:36
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 165.35 0.43%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 344.15 -0.19%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 762.50 -0.63%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,003.00 -0.13%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 478.25 -0.61%
Business News/ Photos / Taiwan Earthquake and Tsunami Warning: See these 17 devastating images

Taiwan Earthquake and Tsunami Warning: See these 17 devastating images

17 Photos . Updated: 03 Apr 2024, 09:32 AM IST Livemint
  • Taiwan's strongest earthquake in a quarter century rocked the island during the morning rush Wednesday, damaging buildings and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on southern Japanese islands.
A view of a landslide after an earthquake hit just off the eastern coast of Taiwan, according to Taiwan's Central Weather Administration, in Xiulin, Hualien, Taiwan, April 3, 2024, in this still image obtained from a social media video. Tutuloveeat/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. (Tutuloveeatg via REUTERS)

1/17A view of a landslide after an earthquake hit just off the eastern coast of Taiwan, according to Taiwan's Central Weather Administration, in Xiulin, Hualien, Taiwan, April 3, 2024, in this still image obtained from a social media video. Tutuloveeat/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. (Tutuloveeatg via REUTERS)

A view from behind a window as debris falls from a building, during an earthquake just off the eastern coast of Taiwan, according to Taiwan's Central Weather Administration, in New Taipei City, Taiwan, April 3, 2024, in this still image obtained from a social media video. Wang/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. (Wang via REUTERS)

2/17A view from behind a window as debris falls from a building, during an earthquake just off the eastern coast of Taiwan, according to Taiwan's Central Weather Administration, in New Taipei City, Taiwan, April 3, 2024, in this still image obtained from a social media video. Wang/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. (Wang via REUTERS)

People evacuate to higher ground after a tsunami warning following a powerful earthquake in Naha, Okinawa prefecture, Japan, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. A powerful earthquake rocked the entire island of Taiwan early Wednesday, collapsing buildings in a southern city and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on southern Japanese islands.(Kyodo News via AP) (AP)

3/17People evacuate to higher ground after a tsunami warning following a powerful earthquake in Naha, Okinawa prefecture, Japan, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. A powerful earthquake rocked the entire island of Taiwan early Wednesday, collapsing buildings in a southern city and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on southern Japanese islands.(Kyodo News via AP) (AP)

People evacuate to higher ground after a tsunami warning following a powerful earthquake in Naha, Okinawa prefecture, Japan, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. A powerful earthquake rocked the entire island of Taiwan early Wednesday, collapsing buildings in a southern city and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on southern Japanese islands. AP/PTI(AP04_03_2024_000007B) (AP)

4/17People evacuate to higher ground after a tsunami warning following a powerful earthquake in Naha, Okinawa prefecture, Japan, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. A powerful earthquake rocked the entire island of Taiwan early Wednesday, collapsing buildings in a southern city and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on southern Japanese islands. AP/PTI(AP04_03_2024_000007B) (AP)

In this image taken from a video footage run by TVBS, a woman stands near a partially collapsed building in Hualien, eastern Taiwan on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. A powerful earthquake rocked the entire island of Taiwan early Wednesday, collapsing buildings in a city and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on Japanese islands. AP/PTI(AP04_03_2024_000009A) (AP)

5/17In this image taken from a video footage run by TVBS, a woman stands near a partially collapsed building in Hualien, eastern Taiwan on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. A powerful earthquake rocked the entire island of Taiwan early Wednesday, collapsing buildings in a city and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on Japanese islands. AP/PTI(AP04_03_2024_000009A) (AP)

In this image taken from a video footage run by TVBS, residents rescue a child from a partially collapsed building in Hualien, eastern Taiwan on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. A powerful earthquake rocked the entire island of Taiwan early Wednesday, collapsing buildings in a southern city and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on southern Japanese islands. AP/PTI(AP04_03_2024_000010B) (AP)

6/17In this image taken from a video footage run by TVBS, residents rescue a child from a partially collapsed building in Hualien, eastern Taiwan on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. A powerful earthquake rocked the entire island of Taiwan early Wednesday, collapsing buildings in a southern city and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on southern Japanese islands. AP/PTI(AP04_03_2024_000010B) (AP)

Passengers wait to board a south bound train as some train services were suspended in the aftermath of an earthquake in Taipei, Taiwan on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. Taiwan's strongest earthquake in a quarter century rocked the island during the morning rush Wednesday, damaging buildings and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on southern Japanese islands. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying) (AP)

7/17Passengers wait to board a south bound train as some train services were suspended in the aftermath of an earthquake in Taipei, Taiwan on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. Taiwan's strongest earthquake in a quarter century rocked the island during the morning rush Wednesday, damaging buildings and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on southern Japanese islands. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying) (AP)

Passengers pack a south bound train as some train services were suspended in the aftermath of an earthquake in Taipei, Taiwan on Wednesday, April. 3, 2024. Taiwan's strongest earthquake in a quarter century rocked the island during the morning rush Wednesday, damaging buildings and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on southern Japanese islands. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying) (AP)

8/17Passengers pack a south bound train as some train services were suspended in the aftermath of an earthquake in Taipei, Taiwan on Wednesday, April. 3, 2024. Taiwan's strongest earthquake in a quarter century rocked the island during the morning rush Wednesday, damaging buildings and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on southern Japanese islands. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying) (AP)

A view of a damaged apartment following an earthquake offshore, in New Taipei City, Taiwan April 3, 2024. REUTERS/Fabian Hamacher (REUTERS)

9/17A view of a damaged apartment following an earthquake offshore, in New Taipei City, Taiwan April 3, 2024. REUTERS/Fabian Hamacher (REUTERS)

A view of a damaged apartment following an earthquake offshore, in New Taipei City, Taiwan April 3, 2024. REUTERS/Fabian Hamacher (REUTERS)

10/17A view of a damaged apartment following an earthquake offshore, in New Taipei City, Taiwan April 3, 2024. REUTERS/Fabian Hamacher (REUTERS)

In this image taken from a video footage run by TVBS, a partially collapsed building is seen in Hualien, eastern Taiwan on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. A powerful earthquake rocked the entire island of Taiwan early Wednesday, collapsing buildings in a city and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on Japanese islands. (TVBS via AP) (AP)

11/17In this image taken from a video footage run by TVBS, a partially collapsed building is seen in Hualien, eastern Taiwan on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. A powerful earthquake rocked the entire island of Taiwan early Wednesday, collapsing buildings in a city and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on Japanese islands. (TVBS via AP) (AP)

In this image taken from a video footage run by TVBS, a partially collapsed building is seen in Hualien, eastern Taiwan on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. A powerful earthquake rocked the entire island of Taiwan early Wednesday, collapsing buildings in a southern city and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on southern Japanese islands. AP/PTI(AP04_03_2024_000006B) (AP)

12/17In this image taken from a video footage run by TVBS, a partially collapsed building is seen in Hualien, eastern Taiwan on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. A powerful earthquake rocked the entire island of Taiwan early Wednesday, collapsing buildings in a southern city and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on southern Japanese islands. AP/PTI(AP04_03_2024_000006B) (AP)

In this image taken from a video footage run by TVBS, a man checks a partially collapsed building in Hualien, eastern Taiwan on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. A powerful earthquake rocked the entire island of Taiwan early Wednesday, collapsing buildings in a southern city and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on southern Japanese islands.(TVBS via AP) (AP)

13/17In this image taken from a video footage run by TVBS, a man checks a partially collapsed building in Hualien, eastern Taiwan on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. A powerful earthquake rocked the entire island of Taiwan early Wednesday, collapsing buildings in a southern city and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on southern Japanese islands.(TVBS via AP) (AP)

In this image taken from a video footage run by TVBS, residents rescue a child from a partially collapsed building in Hualien, eastern Taiwan on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. A powerful earthquake rocked the entire island of Taiwan early Wednesday, collapsing buildings in a southern city and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on southern Japanese islands. (TVBS via AP) (AP)

14/17In this image taken from a video footage run by TVBS, residents rescue a child from a partially collapsed building in Hualien, eastern Taiwan on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. A powerful earthquake rocked the entire island of Taiwan early Wednesday, collapsing buildings in a southern city and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on southern Japanese islands. (TVBS via AP) (AP)

In this image taken from a video footage run by TVBS, a partially collapsed building is seen in Hualien, eastern Taiwan on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. A powerful earthquake rocked the entire island of Taiwan early Wednesday, collapsing buildings in a southern city and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on southern Japanese islands. (TVBS via AP) (AP)

15/17In this image taken from a video footage run by TVBS, a partially collapsed building is seen in Hualien, eastern Taiwan on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. A powerful earthquake rocked the entire island of Taiwan early Wednesday, collapsing buildings in a southern city and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on southern Japanese islands. (TVBS via AP) (AP)

In this image taken from a video footage run by TVBS, a partially collapsed building is seen in Hualien, eastern Taiwan on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. A powerful earthquake rocked the entire island of Taiwan early Wednesday, collapsing buildings in a southern city and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on southern Japanese islands.(TVBS via AP) (AP)

16/17In this image taken from a video footage run by TVBS, a partially collapsed building is seen in Hualien, eastern Taiwan on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. A powerful earthquake rocked the entire island of Taiwan early Wednesday, collapsing buildings in a southern city and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on southern Japanese islands.(TVBS via AP) (AP)

A person stands along a sidewalk to watch a TV showing a breaking news on tsunami for Okinawa region Wednesday, April 3, 2024, in Tokyo. Japan issued tsunami alerts Wednesday after a strong quakes near Taiwan. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) (AP)

17/17A person stands along a sidewalk to watch a TV showing a breaking news on tsunami for Okinawa region Wednesday, April 3, 2024, in Tokyo. Japan issued tsunami alerts Wednesday after a strong quakes near Taiwan. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) (AP)

OTHER GALLERIES
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App