Taiwan Earthquake and Tsunami Warning: See these 17 devastating images 17 Photos . Updated: 03 Apr 2024, 09:32 AM IST Livemint Taiwan's strongest earthquake in a quarter century rocked the island during the morning rush Wednesday, damaging buildings and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on southern Japanese islands. 1/17A view of a landslide after an earthquake hit just off the eastern coast of Taiwan, according to Taiwan's Central Weather Administration, in Xiulin, Hualien, Taiwan, April 3, 2024, in this still image obtained from a social media video. Tutuloveeat/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. (Tutuloveeatg via REUTERS) 2/17A view from behind a window as debris falls from a building, during an earthquake just off the eastern coast of Taiwan, according to Taiwan's Central Weather Administration, in New Taipei City, Taiwan, April 3, 2024, in this still image obtained from a social media video. Wang/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. (Wang via REUTERS) 3/17People evacuate to higher ground after a tsunami warning following a powerful earthquake in Naha, Okinawa prefecture, Japan, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. A powerful earthquake rocked the entire island of Taiwan early Wednesday, collapsing buildings in a southern city and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on southern Japanese islands.(Kyodo News via AP) (AP) AP/PTI(AP04_03_2024_000007B) (AP) 5/17In this image taken from a video footage run by TVBS, a woman stands near a partially collapsed building in Hualien, eastern Taiwan on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. A powerful earthquake rocked the entire island of Taiwan early Wednesday, collapsing buildings in a city and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on Japanese islands. AP/PTI(AP04_03_2024_000009A) (AP) 6/17In this image taken from a video footage run by TVBS, residents rescue a child from a partially collapsed building in Hualien, eastern Taiwan on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. Taiwan's strongest earthquake in a quarter century rocked the island during the morning rush Wednesday, damaging buildings and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on southern Japanese islands. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying) (AP) 8/17Passengers pack a south bound train as some train services were suspended in the aftermath of an earthquake in Taipei, Taiwan on Wednesday, April. 3, 2024. REUTERS/Fabian Hamacher (REUTERS) 11/17In this image taken from a video footage run by TVBS, a partially collapsed building is seen in Hualien, eastern Taiwan on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. A powerful earthquake rocked the entire island of Taiwan early Wednesday, collapsing buildings in a city and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on Japanese islands. (TVBS via AP) (AP) A powerful earthquake rocked the entire island of Taiwan early Wednesday, collapsing buildings in a southern city and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on southern Japanese islands.(TVBS via AP) (AP) (TVBS via AP) (AP) 17/17A person stands along a sidewalk to watch a TV showing a breaking news on tsunami for Okinawa region Wednesday, April 3, 2024, in Tokyo. Japan issued tsunami alerts Wednesday after a strong quakes near Taiwan. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) (AP)