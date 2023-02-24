OPEN APP
Home / Photos / Take a tour of Karnataka's Shivamogga airport | In pics

Take a tour of Karnataka's Shivamogga airport | In pics

6 Photos . Updated: 24 Feb 2023, 05:03 PM IST Livemint

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurated Karn... more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Shivamogga airport in Karnataka on Monday. The project is considered to be a milestone and a dream project of former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. (@BYRBJP)
1/6Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Shivamogga airport in Karnataka on Monday. The project is considered to be a milestone and a dream project of former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. (@BYRBJP)
The greenfield airport is spread over an area of 662.38 acres of land. It has a high-class facility of the runway, terminal building, ATC tower, and fire station building, it has a taxiway, apron, approach road, peripheral road, and compound wall. (@BYRBJP/Twitter)
2/6The greenfield airport is spread over an area of 662.38 acres of land. It has a high-class facility of the runway, terminal building, ATC tower, and fire station building, it has a taxiway, apron, approach road, peripheral road, and compound wall. (@BYRBJP/Twitter)
The project follows the characteristics of a greenfield airport, which includes aspects like the construction on an empty greenfield land, and using commissioning, planning and construction processes that are generally carried out from scratch. (@BYRBJP/Twitter)
3/6The project follows the characteristics of a greenfield airport, which includes aspects like the construction on an empty greenfield land, and using commissioning, planning and construction processes that are generally carried out from scratch. (@BYRBJP/Twitter)
The Shivamogga Airport is expected to meet the demand of rising air travellers and also provide opportunities for trade and commerce in the region. It will also create employment opportunities in the entire central Karnataka, said MP B Y Raghavendra. (@BYRBJP/Twitter)
4/6The Shivamogga Airport is expected to meet the demand of rising air travellers and also provide opportunities for trade and commerce in the region. It will also create employment opportunities in the entire central Karnataka, said MP B Y Raghavendra. (@BYRBJP/Twitter)
The greenfield domestic airport is located in Sogane in Shivamogga district. It has been constructed under the Centre's UDAN scheme aimed to make air travel affordable to all. (@BYRBJP/Twitter)
5/6The greenfield domestic airport is located in Sogane in Shivamogga district. It has been constructed under the Centre's UDAN scheme aimed to make air travel affordable to all. (@BYRBJP/Twitter)
The inauguration of another airport will also reduce the air traffic congestion at the existing neighbouring airport and will boost economic activities. (@BYRBJP/Twitter)
6/6The inauguration of another airport will also reduce the air traffic congestion at the existing neighbouring airport and will boost economic activities. (@BYRBJP/Twitter)
OTHER GALLERIES

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x