Take a tour of Karnataka's Shivamogga airport | In pics

6 Photos . Updated: 24 Feb 2023, 05:03 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurated Karnataka's Shivamogga airport on 27 February. This will be another in the list of greenfield airports in the state. Take a look at the new airport spread across 662.38 acres of land

1/6Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Shivamogga airport in Karnataka on Monday. The project is considered to be a milestone and a dream project of former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

2/6The greenfield airport is spread over an area of 662.38 acres of land. It has a high-class facility of the runway, terminal building, ATC tower, and fire station building, it has a taxiway, apron, approach road, peripheral road, and compound wall.

3/6The project follows the characteristics of a greenfield airport, which includes aspects like the construction on an empty greenfield land, and using commissioning, planning and construction processes that are generally carried out from scratch.

4/6The Shivamogga Airport is expected to meet the demand of rising air travellers and also provide opportunities for trade and commerce in the region. It will also create employment opportunities in the entire central Karnataka, said MP B Y Raghavendra.

5/6The greenfield domestic airport is located in Sogane in Shivamogga district. It has been constructed under the Centre's UDAN scheme aimed to make air travel affordable to all.