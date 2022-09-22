Tata Motors launches the Punch CAMO Edition starting at ₹6.85 lakh 6 Photos . Updated: 22 Sep 2022, 03:50 PM IST Livemint Tata Motors launched on Thursday, the new Camo Edition of its highly successful car-PunchThe model has already saw sales of 12,006 units in August 2022 along with clocking the fastest first 100k in just 10 months 1/6Tata Motors launched the Punch CAMO Edition on Thursday starting from ₹6.85 lakhs and goes to ₹8.63 lakhs, (TATA) 2/6Interiors of new TATA Punch Camo Edition, the car has 7-inch Harman infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay with 6 speakers (TATA) 3/6The new Edition comes with 1.2-liter petrol engine and it is India’s safest sub-compact SUV with a 5-Star GNCAP rating. (Zigwheels) 4/6Interiors of the new TATA Punch Camo Edition, which is the second special edition model of the micro SUV range after the Kaziranga Edition, which is on sale as well, and will be introduced to the market on September 22. (TATA) 5/6Screengrab from the video TATA released announcing the launch of the new edition. The Punch model of TATA had the highest ever sales of 12,006 units in August 2022 along with clocking the fastest first 100k in just 10 months since its launch. (TATA) 6/6The Tata Punch Camo Edition will be available in a new exterior colour called Foliage Green, as well as dual-tone roof colour options (Piano Black and Pristine White). (TATA)