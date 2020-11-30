Tata Motors' unique way of delivering cars: View images 4 Photos . Updated: 30 Nov 2020, 11:12 PM IST Staff Writer This new initiative by Tata Motors demonstrates a unique way of keeping cars sanitized till the time it is delivered to the new owner 1/4Tata Motors revealed safety bubble which is an initiative under Sanitised by Tata Motors. 2/4As shown in pictures, apart from just sanitizing and handing over the keys, Tata Motors dealerships will be offering the delivery in a literal bubble. 3/4The company claims that this new method ensures that the cars are shielded from germs while the car or SUV is waiting for the new owner at the dealerships. 4/4The company also provides other hygiene accessories which includes a driver screen to safeguard the driver from the passengers and vice-versa.