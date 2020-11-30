Tata Motors' unique way of delivering cars: View images

  • This new initiative by Tata Motors demonstrates a unique way of keeping cars sanitized till the time it is delivered to the new owner
Tata Motors revealed safety bubble which is an initiative under Sanitised by Tata Motors.
As shown in pictures, apart from just sanitizing and handing over the keys, Tata Motors dealerships will be offering the delivery in a literal bubble.
The company claims that this new method ensures that the cars are shielded from germs while the car or SUV is waiting for the new owner at the dealerships.
The company also provides other hygiene accessories which includes a driver screen to safeguard the driver from the passengers and vice-versa.
