Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew

Tata Motors' unique way of delivering cars: View images

4 Photos . Updated: 30 Nov 2020, 11:12 PM IST Staff Writer

  • This new initiative by Tata Motors demonstrates a unique way of keeping cars sanitized till the time it is delivered to the new owner

1/4Tata Motors revealed safety bubble which is an initiative under Sanitised by Tata Motors.
<
2/4As shown in pictures, apart from just sanitizing and handing over the keys, Tata Motors dealerships will be offering the delivery in a literal bubble.
<
3/4The company claims that this new method ensures that the cars are shielded from germs while the car or SUV is waiting for the new owner at the dealerships.
<
4/4The company also provides other hygiene accessories which includes a driver screen to safeguard the driver from the passengers and vice-versa.
<