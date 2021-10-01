Tata Punch micro SUV to launch next week. View pics of interior, exterior 4 Photos . Updated: 01 Oct 2021, 06:50 PM IST Livemint The Tata Punch micro SUV will be launched next week and Tata Motors is expected to price the product aggressively 1/4Interiors of the Tata Punch were shared by the company. Tata has gone with a simple dual-tone dashboard design. However, in order to add some quirk, the company has provided coloured inserts, which are expected to match the exterior colours. The MID of the car has similarities with the unit housed in Altroz. 2/4The Tata Punch is expected to get a relatively higher ground clearance in comparison to the cars in the same segment. The Maruti Suzuki Ignis gets a ground clearance of 180mm. Looking at the renders and the leaked images and videos, the Punch is expected to come with an even higher ground clearance 3/4In terms of design, the Tata Punch borrows a lot of elements from Tata's other cars such as Harrier, Nexon and the interiors are inspired by Altroz 4/4The rear profile of the Tata Punch is unique to the model. The car gets tri-arrow tail-lights which seem small to match the size of the boot. However, the car is expected to get 16-inch dual tone alloy wheels to go with SUV stance of the car.