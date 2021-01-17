Tata Safari in pictures: A look at what the new SUV has to offer 5 Photos . Updated: 17 Jan 2021, 10:57 PM IST Livemint The new Tata Safari will be launched later this month but the company has already unveiled the final design of the SUVThe production of the new Safari has commenced at the company's Pune plant 1/5Tata Motors recently unveiled its upcoming SUV Tata Safari, which borrows design language from the Harrier line-up. The first Safari rolled out of the line from the company's plant in Pune. The SUV takes on the iconic Safari branding and will be launched later this month. 2/5The car follows Tata's Impact 2.0 design language is built on the OMEGARC architecture which is derived from the D8 platform from Land Rover. The company claims that this architecture allows further drive train enhancements including all-wheel drive and possibilities of electrification in future 3/5The new Safari SUV features a third row of seats which is absent in the Tata Harrier. The car is 70mm longer than the Harrier but the company has retained the wheelbase for longer Safari as well. 4/5In terms of aesthetics, the SUV gets a butch stance typical of an SUV with flared wheel arches and the strong character lines. The SUV uses a relatively large grille which is accentuated due to the sleek DRLs. The LED projector headlamp cluster sits below the DRLs. 5/5In terms of interiors, there's not much that has been revealed by the company but the Safari is expected to retain the infotainment unit from Harrier. However, unlike Harrier, the Safari will at least get one variant with captain seats.