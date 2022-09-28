Tata Tiago EV launched: Quick look at India's first EV under ₹10 lakh 7 Photos . Updated: 28 Sep 2022, 02:12 PM IST Livemint Tata has launched one of the most affordable electric vehicle in India with over 250 km of range. Interestingly this EV is first in its segment has no direct rivals in the Indian market for now 1/7Tata Tiago EV's booking will commence on October 10, 2022; deliveries will begin January 2023 < 2/7Managing Director at Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, Shailesh Chandra unveils the price of the Tata Tiago EV electric hatchback. The EV model start at ₹8.49 lakh < 3/7The new Tata Tiago EV is outfitted with safety features such as Hill Ascent/Decent assist, iTPMS, and others. < 4/7The Tiago EV comes standard with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, an 8-speaker Harman audio system, and other connected car technologies. < 5/7A view of a charging station at the Tata Tiago EV electric hatchback. There are two battery pack options with ranges of 315 km and 215 km, as well as four charging options. < 6/7The Tiago EV is now one of the Tata cars with multiple powertrain options, including an ICE engine, CNG, and now electric. < 7/7Top Executives at Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, pose with the Tata Tiago EV electric hatchback that was unveiled during a global launch event in Mumbai <