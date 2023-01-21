OPEN APP
Home / Photos / Tech layoffs 2023: Google, Amazon & other companies that have announced job cuts

Tech layoffs 2023: Google, Amazon & other companies that have announced job cuts

8 Photos . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 01:25 PM IST Livemint
  • We have entered 2023, but the layoffs across companies continue, giving sparks to the fears of a recession. Here are major tech companies that have announced job cuts so far
ShareChat | Mohalla Tech, which runs the social media platform ShareChat and short video platform Moj, has laid off around 20% of its employees.
1/8ShareChat | Mohalla Tech, which runs the social media platform ShareChat and short video platform Moj, has laid off around 20% of its employees.
Google | The tech giant has announced 12,000 job cuts, more than 6% of its global workforce.
2/8Google | The tech giant has announced 12,000 job cuts, more than 6% of its global workforce.
Meta | Facebook parent is cutting 11,000 jobs this year.
3/8Meta | Facebook parent is cutting 11,000 jobs this year.
WeWork | The company has announced to layoff 300 employees across countries to cut costs as high inflation weighs on office workspace spending.
4/8WeWork | The company has announced to layoff 300 employees across countries to cut costs as high inflation weighs on office workspace spending.
Amazon | In the largest job cull in its history, the e-commerce company has laid off more than 18,000 employees from its global force.
5/8Amazon | In the largest job cull in its history, the e-commerce company has laid off more than 18,000 employees from its global force.
Adobe | The company has announced about 100 job cuts.
6/8Adobe | The company has announced about 100 job cuts.
Microsoft | Microsoft Corp has announced plans to reduce 10,000 employees, or about 5% of its staff, in 2023.
7/8Microsoft | Microsoft Corp has announced plans to reduce 10,000 employees, or about 5% of its staff, in 2023.
Salesforce | Earlier this month, Salesforce said that it is planning to cut jobs by 10%.
8/8Salesforce | Earlier this month, Salesforce said that it is planning to cut jobs by 10%.
OTHER GALLERIES

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout