Tech layoffs 2023: Google, Amazon & other companies that have announced job cuts 8 Photos . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 01:25 PM IST Livemint We have entered 2023, but the layoffs across companies continue, giving sparks to the fears of a recession. Here are major tech companies that have announced job cuts so far 1/8ShareChat | Mohalla Tech, which runs the social media platform ShareChat and short video platform Moj, has laid off around 20% of its employees. 2/8Google | The tech giant has announced 12,000 job cuts, more than 6% of its global workforce. 3/8Meta | Facebook parent is cutting 11,000 jobs this year. 4/8WeWork | The company has announced to layoff 300 employees across countries to cut costs as high inflation weighs on office workspace spending. 5/8Amazon | In the largest job cull in its history, the e-commerce company has laid off more than 18,000 employees from its global force. 6/8Adobe | The company has announced about 100 job cuts. 7/8Microsoft | Microsoft Corp has announced plans to reduce 10,000 employees, or about 5% of its staff, in 2023. 8/8Salesforce | Earlier this month, Salesforce said that it is planning to cut jobs by 10%.