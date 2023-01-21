Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Photos / Tech layoffs 2023: Google, Amazon & other companies that have announced job cuts

Tech layoffs 2023: Google, Amazon & other companies that have announced job cuts

8 Photos . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 01:25 PM IST Livemint

  • We have entered 2023, but the layoffs across companies continue, giving sparks to the fears of a recession. Here are major tech companies that have announced job cuts so far

1/8ShareChat | Mohalla Tech, which runs the social media platform ShareChat and short video platform Moj, has laid off around 20% of its employees.
2/8Google | The tech giant has announced 12,000 job cuts, more than 6% of its global workforce.
3/8Meta | Facebook parent is cutting 11,000 jobs this year.
4/8WeWork | The company has announced to layoff 300 employees across countries to cut costs as high inflation weighs on office workspace spending.
5/8Amazon | In the largest job cull in its history, the e-commerce company has laid off more than 18,000 employees from its global force.
6/8Adobe | The company has announced about 100 job cuts.
7/8Microsoft | Microsoft Corp has announced plans to reduce 10,000 employees, or about 5% of its staff, in 2023.
8/8Salesforce | Earlier this month, Salesforce said that it is planning to cut jobs by 10%.