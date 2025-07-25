Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Jul 25 2025 15:59:13
  1. Bajaj Finance share price
  2. 913.65 -4.73%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 687.30 -1.90%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 161.40 -1.25%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,937.60 0.05%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 259.35 -0.97%
Business News/ Photos / Thailand-Cambodia clashes: 20 killed, over 1.3 lakh displaced; heavy firing continues

Thailand-Cambodia clashes: 20 killed, over 1.3 lakh displaced; heavy firing continues

7 Photos . Updated: 25 Jul 2025, 11:03 PM IST Livemint

Thailand and Cambodia have engaged in the most intense border conflict in over a decade, with heavy artillery exchanges, civilian casualties, and mass displacement. A proposed ceasefire brokered by Malaysia briefly offered hope, but quickly collapsed amid mutual accusations. 

A pagoda damaged by Thai artillery is pictured in Oddar Meanchey province on July 25, 2025. Thailand's acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai warned on July 25 that cross-border clashes with Cambodia that have uprooted more than 1,30,000 people ‘could develop into war’, as the countries traded deadly strikes for a second day. (AFP)

1/7A pagoda damaged by Thai artillery is pictured in Oddar Meanchey province on July 25, 2025. Thailand's acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai warned on July 25 that cross-border clashes with Cambodia that have uprooted more than 1,30,000 people ‘could develop into war’, as the countries traded deadly strikes for a second day. (AFP)

Cambodian soldiers carry a body of a victim from a pagoda damaged by Thai artillery in Oddar Meanchey province on July 25, 2025. (AFP)

2/7Cambodian soldiers carry a body of a victim from a pagoda damaged by Thai artillery in Oddar Meanchey province on July 25, 2025. (AFP)

A convenience store at a gas station is damaged after Cambodia fired artillery shells in Sisaket province, Thailand, Friday, July 25, 2025. (AP)

3/7A convenience store at a gas station is damaged after Cambodia fired artillery shells in Sisaket province, Thailand, Friday, July 25, 2025. (AP)

A pagoda damaged by Thai artillery is pictured in Oddar Meanchey province on July 25, 2025.  (AFP)

4/7A pagoda damaged by Thai artillery is pictured in Oddar Meanchey province on July 25, 2025.  (AFP)

A Thai mobile artillery unit fires towards Cambodia (Reuters)

5/7A Thai mobile artillery unit fires towards Cambodia (Reuters)

Cambodian soldiers carry a body of a victim from a pagoda damaged by Thai artillery in Oddar Meanchey province on July 25, 2025. (AFP)

6/7Cambodian soldiers carry a body of a victim from a pagoda damaged by Thai artillery in Oddar Meanchey province on July 25, 2025. (AFP)

A pagoda damaged by Thai artillery is pictured in Oddar Meanchey province on July 25, 2025.  (AFP)

7/7A pagoda damaged by Thai artillery is pictured in Oddar Meanchey province on July 25, 2025.  (AFP)

OTHER GALLERIES
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue