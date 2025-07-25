Thailand-Cambodia clashes: 20 killed, over 1.3 lakh displaced; heavy firing continues

7 Photos . Updated: 25 Jul 2025, 11:03 PM IST

Thailand and Cambodia have engaged in the most intense border conflict in over a decade, with heavy artillery exchanges, civilian casualties, and mass displacement. A proposed ceasefire brokered by Malaysia briefly offered hope, but quickly collapsed amid mutual accusations.

1/7A pagoda damaged by Thai artillery is pictured in Oddar Meanchey province on July 25, 2025. Thailand's acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai warned on July 25 that cross-border clashes with Cambodia that have uprooted more than 1,30,000 people ‘could develop into war’, as the countries traded deadly strikes for a second day. (AFP)

2/7Cambodian soldiers carry a body of a victim from a pagoda damaged by Thai artillery in Oddar Meanchey province on July 25, 2025. (AFP)

3/7A convenience store at a gas station is damaged after Cambodia fired artillery shells in Sisaket province, Thailand, Friday, July 25, 2025. (AP)

4/7A pagoda damaged by Thai artillery is pictured in Oddar Meanchey province on July 25, 2025. (AFP)

5/7A Thai mobile artillery unit fires towards Cambodia (Reuters)

6/7Cambodian soldiers carry a body of a victim from a pagoda damaged by Thai artillery in Oddar Meanchey province on July 25, 2025. (AFP)