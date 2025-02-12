Explore
Business News/ Photos / Thaipusam in Singapore: Tamil Hindus celebrate by marching with spike ‘kavadis’ | In photos

Thaipusam in Singapore: Tamil Hindus celebrate by marching with spike ‘kavadis’ | In photos

6 Photos . Updated: 12 Feb 2025, 11:50 AM IST Written By Fareha Naaz

During Thaipusam festivities, around 16,000 devotees sought blessings from Lord Murugan in Singapore on Tuesday. The rituals involve carrying the 'paalkudam', or milk pot. Nearly 300 devotees carried spike 'kavadis', also known as alagu kavadis, which involves piercing of the torso, face and tongue.

During Thaipusam festival celebrations in Singapore on Tuesday, nearly 16,000 devotees fulfilled their vows to Lord Murugan.  (Screengrab @X | Subbu Iyer)

1/6During Thaipusam festival celebrations in Singapore on Tuesday, nearly 16,000 devotees fulfilled their vows to Lord Murugan.  (Screengrab @X | Subbu Iyer)

Devotees walked 3.2 km in batches to Sri Thendayuthapani Temple in Tank Road from the Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple in Serangoon Road in the Little India precinct. (X @Biren Sahoo )

2/6Devotees walked 3.2 km in batches to Sri Thendayuthapani Temple in Tank Road from the Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple in Serangoon Road in the Little India precinct. (X @Biren Sahoo )

Thaipusam, a major religious festival for Tamil Hindus, is celebrated in Singapore and Malaysia, just like it is done in southern parts of India. (thirumdu @X)

3/6Thaipusam, a major religious festival for Tamil Hindus, is celebrated in Singapore and Malaysia, just like it is done in southern parts of India. (thirumdu @X)

During Thaipusam festivities, the participating devotees carried the 'paalkudam', or milk pot. (X @Biren Sahoo)

4/6During Thaipusam festivities, the participating devotees carried the 'paalkudam', or milk pot. (X @Biren Sahoo)

Around 300 devotees carried spike 'kavadis', also known as alagu kavadis during Thaipusam festival, which involves piercing of the torso, face and tongue.  (X @Biren Sahoo)

5/6Around 300 devotees carried spike 'kavadis', also known as alagu kavadis during Thaipusam festival, which involves piercing of the torso, face and tongue.  (X @Biren Sahoo)

Thaipusam, the annual event, attracted instrumentalists, whose beats inspired joyful dancing among the kavadi bearers. (X @Priya Khandekar)

6/6Thaipusam, the annual event, attracted instrumentalists, whose beats inspired joyful dancing among the kavadi bearers. (X @Priya Khandekar)

