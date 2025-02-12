Thaipusam in Singapore: Tamil Hindus celebrate by marching with spike ‘kavadis’ | In photos

6 Photos . Updated: 12 Feb 2025, 11:50 AM IST

During Thaipusam festivities, around 16,000 devotees sought blessings from Lord Murugan in Singapore on Tuesday. The rituals involve carrying the 'paalkudam', or milk pot. Nearly 300 devotees carried spike 'kavadis', also known as alagu kavadis, which involves piercing of the torso, face and tongue.

1/6During Thaipusam festival celebrations in Singapore on Tuesday, nearly 16,000 devotees fulfilled their vows to Lord Murugan. (Screengrab @X | Subbu Iyer)

2/6Devotees walked 3.2 km in batches to Sri Thendayuthapani Temple in Tank Road from the Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple in Serangoon Road in the Little India precinct. (X @Biren Sahoo )

3/6Thaipusam, a major religious festival for Tamil Hindus, is celebrated in Singapore and Malaysia, just like it is done in southern parts of India. (thirumdu @X)

4/6During Thaipusam festivities, the participating devotees carried the 'paalkudam', or milk pot. (X @Biren Sahoo)

5/6Around 300 devotees carried spike 'kavadis', also known as alagu kavadis during Thaipusam festival, which involves piercing of the torso, face and tongue. (X @Biren Sahoo)