These 5 islands are a must for your bucket list

6 Photos . Updated: 01 Sep 2022, 06:22 PM IST

People often look for foreign locations in search of quiet beautiful islands but these five islands in India are perfect destinations for the next vacation that you are planning

1/6Majuli is disappearing: Majuli, which once held a Guinness World Record for being the world’s biggest river island, is slowly disappearing. It is being washed away by the waters of the Brahmaputra river.

2/6Divar, Goa: Divar Island, is located on the Mandovi river, at a distance of 10 km from Panjim in Goa.It is a piece of paradise buried away in thick forests amidst the splendor of nature. It is a part of historic Goa and retains much of its original charm. It's a place of absolute serenity and unadulterated beauty. l. This island is home to some interesting people and cultures.

3/6Pamban Bridge, Tamil Nadu: Pamban Island is located off the coast of Tamil Nadu, around 500 kilometers south of Chennai. Pamban Island is the place to go if you're looking for a peaceful getaway. With its opulent beaches and huge coconut trees dotting the skyline it is a perfect holiday destination

4/6Majuli, Assam: In 2016, Majauli became the first Island to be declared a district. It is located in the river system of the Brahmaputra basin with a total length of 2,706 km and a catchment area of 580,000 sq km. Other towns in proximity to the island are north Lakhimpur and Dhakuwakhana.

5/6Kavvayi, Kerala:The largest collection of backwater islands in north Kerala is the Kavvayi islands, also known as Kavvayi Kayal, which are dispersed over the districts of Kannur and Kasaragod. It's a picturesque island packed with abundant natural beauty and crystal clear water