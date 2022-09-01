These 5 islands are a must for your bucket list 6 Photos . Updated: 01 Sep 2022, 06:22 PM IST Livemint People often look for foreign locations in search of quiet beautiful islands but these five islands in India are perfect destinations for the next vacation that you are planning 1/6Majuli is disappearing: Majuli, which once held a Guinness World Record for being the world’s biggest river island, is slowly disappearing. It is being washed away by the waters of the Brahmaputra river. < 2/6Divar, Goa: Divar Island, is located on the Mandovi river, at a distance of 10 km from Panjim in Goa.It is a piece of paradise buried away in thick forests amidst the splendor of nature. It is a part of historic Goa and retains much of its original charm. It's a place of absolute serenity and unadulterated beauty. l. This island is home to some interesting people and cultures. < 3/6Pamban Bridge, Tamil Nadu: Pamban Island is located off the coast of Tamil Nadu, around 500 kilometers south of Chennai. Pamban Island is the place to go if you're looking for a peaceful getaway. With its opulent beaches and huge coconut trees dotting the skyline it is a perfect holiday destination < 4/6Majuli, Assam: In 2016, Majauli became the first Island to be declared a district. It is located in the river system of the Brahmaputra basin with a total length of 2,706 km and a catchment area of 580,000 sq km. Other towns in proximity to the island are north Lakhimpur and Dhakuwakhana. < 5/6Kavvayi, Kerala:The largest collection of backwater islands in north Kerala is the Kavvayi islands, also known as Kavvayi Kayal, which are dispersed over the districts of Kannur and Kasaragod. It's a picturesque island packed with abundant natural beauty and crystal clear water < 6/6Netrani, Karnataka:The Netrani Islands, often called Pigeon Island, are located off the coast of Murudeshwara. This is a beautiful island with a dense growth of trees and curved rocky outcrops that provide shelter to a large number of pigeons. The island's coral reefs and crystal-clear seas make it one of the top diving and snorkeling locations in India. Also known as Pigeon Island, it lies off the Murudeshwara coast. This enchanting island is known for its diving and snorkeling activities. <