These 7 new features are coming to Telegram soon

7 Photos . Updated: 06 Feb 2023, 03:49 PM IST Livemint
  • Telegram has rolled out a new update to its app. The update brings version 9.4 with features like profile picture maker, real-time translation and more. Take a look
1/7Granular media permissions | The feature allows admins to choose whether group members are allowed to send 9 distinct media types – like photos, voice or video messages
2/7Profile picture maker | It allows users to turn any sticker or animated emoji into a profile picture for your accounts, groups or channels. It is available for all Telegram users.
3/7Auto-save incoming media | Telegram now offers user control to decide when media is saved automatically to your gallery based on its size, type and which chat it was received from
4/7New Emoji categories | Telegram now categorizes emojis into different categories 
5/7Network usage | Users can now see how much data has been used by Telegram with detailed pie charts for Wi-Fi and mobile data
6/7Real-time translation | The update brings a Translate bar at the top and is available for all users.
7/7Re-Login with Apple and Google ID | Logged out users can quickly log back in using their Apple or Google ID without entering an SMS code. However, users who have enabled a two-step verification password set, they'll still need to enter it.
