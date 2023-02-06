These 7 new features are coming to Telegram soon 7 Photos . Updated: 06 Feb 2023, 03:49 PM IST Livemint Telegram has rolled out a new update to its app. The update brings version 9.4 with features like profile picture maker, real-time translation and more. Take a look 1/7Granular media permissions | The feature allows admins to choose whether group members are allowed to send 9 distinct media types – like photos, voice or video messages 2/7Profile picture maker | It allows users to turn any sticker or animated emoji into a profile picture for your accounts, groups or channels. It is available for all Telegram users. 3/7Auto-save incoming media | Telegram now offers user control to decide when media is saved automatically to your gallery based on its size, type and which chat it was received from 4/7New Emoji categories | Telegram now categorizes emojis into different categories 5/7Network usage | Users can now see how much data has been used by Telegram with detailed pie charts for Wi-Fi and mobile data 6/7Real-time translation | The update brings a Translate bar at the top and is available for all users. 7/7Re-Login with Apple and Google ID | Logged out users can quickly log back in using their Apple or Google ID without entering an SMS code. However, users who have enabled a two-step verification password set, they'll still need to enter it.