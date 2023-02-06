OPEN APP
These are the top-selling cars in India in January 2023

10 Photos . Updated: 06 Feb 2023, 07:09 PM IST Neha Saini
  • Maruti Suzuki continues to dominate the Indian auto industry in 2023. The company sold 7 out of the top 10 cars in the country in the month of January. Here’s a look at the top 10 cars sold in India in January 2023
Maruti Alto | 21,411 units of the hatchback were sold last month.
Hyundai Creta | 15,037 units of Creta were sold in January, 2023.
Maruti Swift | The company sold 16,400 units of Swift in January 2023.
Maruti WagonR | Maruti sold 20,466 units in the month of January.
Tata Punch | Tata sold 12,006 units of Punch SUV in India in January 2023.
Maruti Baleno | In January 2023, Maruti sold 16,357 units of Baleno.
Maruti Brezza | The company sold 14,359 units of the Brezza.
Maruti Eeco | The van registered a sale of 11,709 units last month.
Tata Nexon | In January, 15,567 units of the SUV were sold.
Maruti Dzire | Maruti sold 11,317 units of the sedan vehicle. 
