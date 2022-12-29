These are top 9 stocks picks by ICICI Direct for 2023

As we welcome the new year with high hopes, there are myriad of opportunities for the share market investors to earn big in 2023. Know the top stocks picked by ICICI Direct for 2023

1/10Regardless of the market volatility, stock markets managed to perform well compared to its global counterparts in 2022. According to ICICI direct, the first half of 2023 will again be volatile as the investors will be waiting for the economic data. Know the top recommendation of the brokerage for 2023

2/10Kajaria Ceramics: ICICI Direct has set a target price of ₹ 1,340 on the stock, which is an upside of nearly 22% from Tuesday's price levels.

3/10Sterlite Tech: ICICI direct has set a target price of ₹ 220 on the stock which is an upside of 28% from Tuesday's price level.

4/10Maruti Suzuki: ICICI brokerage has set a target price of ₹ 11,200 which is an upside of 35% for the stock from Tuesday price level

5/10Mahindra CIE: The company shares are trading at their 52-week high level. Moreover, they have skyrocketed by 109 % YTD. ICICI sees an upside of 26% in the stock compared to Tuesday's price level and has set a target price of ₹ 410.

6/10IndusInd Bank: ICICI Direct sets a target price of ₹ 1450 which is an upside of 21% from its Tuesday's level

7/10HDFC AMC: ICICI has set a target price of ₹ 2,600 for HDFC Asset Management Company, which is an upside of 20% from Tuesday's level.

8/10Nesco: For this company, ICICI Direct has set a target price of ₹ 800 on the stock which is an upside of 33% from its Tuesday level.

9/10V-Guard company: In the household appliances company, ICICI Direct has set a target price of ₹ 310 which is an upside of 19% from Tuesday's price level.