These four companies may soon announce bonus shares 5 Photos . Updated: 22 Aug 2022, 01:08 PM IST Livemint With earning season about to end, shareholders are waiting for companies to issue dividends and bonus shares. 1/5For taxation purposes cost price of bonus shares would be considered zero if it has been issued after 31st January 2018. Apart from this, selling of the shares post-bonus share issue is considered on FIFO (First In First Out) basis. This means if a shareholder decides to sell shares after issuance of bonus shares, initially the shares he or she bought would be considered sold out and once the initial shares are sold, only then bonus shares are considered sold out < 2/5Bharat Gears had earlier informed BSE that its board of directors is going to consider and approve bonus shares in its finance committee meeting scheduled on 19th August 2022. However, the company informed BSE on 19th August 2022 that the meeting has been rescheduled to 24th August 2022. < 3/5The Board of directors of Insecticides India Ltd has approved bonus shares in its meeting scheduled on 20th August 2022. They have recommended the issue of 1 bonus equity share for every 2 shares held. < 4/5Board of directors of micro-cap company Saianand Commercial Ltd is going to consider and approve bonus share issues on 25th August 2022. According to information on the BSE website they have informed the Indian Exchanges about the meeting. < 5/5Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd, a part of the Ostwal Group, has announced that its board will consider issuing bonus shares. The board of directors of Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd has informed NSE about the bonus share developments citing, ‘Madhya Bharat Agro Products Limited has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 23-Aug-2022 to consider Bonus and Other business matters'. <