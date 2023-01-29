OPEN APP
Home / Photos / These OnePlus, Samsung and other phones are launching in February 2023

These OnePlus, Samsung and other phones are launching in February 2023

12 Photos . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 10:47 AM IST Livemint
  • A look at all the smartphones coming in the month of February
iQoo Neo 7 5G | Launching on February 17, it will offer 120 watt fast charging support.
Realme GT Neo 5G | The handset may come with 240watt charging technology.
Xiaomi 13 series | Launching in February end, it may offer two phones
Oppo Reno 8T | Launching in February, Oppo may bring 4G and 5G variants of Reno 8T.
Samsung Galaxy S23 | Launch on February 1. It will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset (Representative Image)
OnePlus 11 5G | Launch on February 7. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor
Realme 10 5G | This will be the 5G variant of Realme 10 4G that launched earlier this month
Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus | Launching on February 1, the phone may come with bigger display and a minor design change (Representative Image)
Infinix Zero 5G 2023 series | Launch on February 4. The handset will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G chipset
OnePlus 11R | Launch on February 7. It will run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra | Launching on February 1, it may offer a 200MP camera
Vivo X90 series | Launching in February, the series may consist of Vivo X90, Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro+
