These OnePlus, Samsung and other phones are launching in February 2023 12 Photos . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 10:47 AM IST Livemint A look at all the smartphones coming in the month of February 1/12iQoo Neo 7 5G | Launching on February 17, it will offer 120 watt fast charging support. 2/12Realme GT Neo 5G | The handset may come with 240watt charging technology. 3/12Xiaomi 13 series | Launching in February end, it may offer two phones 4/12Oppo Reno 8T | Launching in February, Oppo may bring 4G and 5G variants of Reno 8T. 5/12Samsung Galaxy S23 | Launch on February 1. It will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset (Representative Image) 6/12OnePlus 11 5G | Launch on February 7. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor 7/12Realme 10 5G | This will be the 5G variant of Realme 10 4G that launched earlier this month 8/12Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus | Launching on February 1, the phone may come with bigger display and a minor design change (Representative Image) 9/12Infinix Zero 5G 2023 series | Launch on February 4. The handset will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G chipset 10/12OnePlus 11R | Launch on February 7. It will run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor 11/12Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra | Launching on February 1, it may offer a 200MP camera 12/12Vivo X90 series | Launching in February, the series may consist of Vivo X90, Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro+