Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Jun 13 2025 15:47:18
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 152.20 -0.43%
  1. Itc share price
  2. 413.90 -1.67%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 712.05 -0.41%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 792.40 -1.64%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 260.20 0.29%
Business News/ Photos / Think you can trust your vision? These mind-bending optical illusions say otherwise

Think you can trust your vision? These mind-bending optical illusions say otherwise

5 Photos . Updated: 14 Jun 2025, 11:02 AM IST Moushumi Mahanta

These stunning optical illusions reveal the incredible flaws in human perception and show how easily your brain can be fooled. 

When you focus on a central plus point in this image, the surrounding elements gradually fade or vanish as a result of your brain’s sensory adaptation. (Pinterest )

1/5When you focus on a central plus point in this image, the surrounding elements gradually fade or vanish as a result of your brain’s sensory adaptation. (Pinterest )

Static circular patterns appear to spin when you move your eyes, as this illusion cleverly manipulates motion perception and visual contrast. (Pinterest )

2/5Static circular patterns appear to spin when you move your eyes, as this illusion cleverly manipulates motion perception and visual contrast. (Pinterest )

Your brain sees a bright white triangle that is not really there, created by the strategic arrangement of Pac-Man-like shapes and line segments. (Pinterest )

3/5Your brain sees a bright white triangle that is not really there, created by the strategic arrangement of Pac-Man-like shapes and line segments. (Pinterest )

A uniquely designed room, called the Ames Room, creates the illusion that people shrink or grow as they move within it, fooling your brain into seeing a distorted space as perfectly normal. (Pinterest )

4/5A uniquely designed room, called the Ames Room, creates the illusion that people shrink or grow as they move within it, fooling your brain into seeing a distorted space as perfectly normal. (Pinterest )

Two lines that are the same length appear different due to the arrow-like shapes at their ends—one line seems longer, even though they are actually identical. (Pinterest )

5/5Two lines that are the same length appear different due to the arrow-like shapes at their ends—one line seems longer, even though they are actually identical. (Pinterest )

OTHER GALLERIES
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue