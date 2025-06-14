Think you can trust your vision? These mind-bending optical illusions say otherwise

5 Photos . Updated: 14 Jun 2025, 11:02 AM IST

These stunning optical illusions reveal the incredible flaws in human perception and show how easily your brain can be fooled.

1/5When you focus on a central plus point in this image, the surrounding elements gradually fade or vanish as a result of your brain’s sensory adaptation. (Pinterest )

2/5Static circular patterns appear to spin when you move your eyes, as this illusion cleverly manipulates motion perception and visual contrast. (Pinterest )

3/5Your brain sees a bright white triangle that is not really there, created by the strategic arrangement of Pac-Man-like shapes and line segments. (Pinterest )

4/5A uniquely designed room, called the Ames Room, creates the illusion that people shrink or grow as they move within it, fooling your brain into seeing a distorted space as perfectly normal. (Pinterest )