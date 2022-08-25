This giant Mandala Artwork in England will leave you spellbound. See photos 7 Photos . Updated: 25 Aug 2022, 03:28 PM IST Livemint A large-scale Mandala art installation has become ... moreA large-scale Mandala art installation has become a major source of attraction in Halewood park, England. Bigger than a football field, the artwork was made by artist James Brunt. Unveiled on 12 August, the artwork will be visible for the next four weeks and will start fading away slowly 1/7Internationally renowned artist,James Brunt, has taken Mandala art to another level in England. His recent giant temporary Mandala artwork looks stunning from an aerial view and has gained applause worldwide. (@KnowsleyCouncil) 2/7Known as ‘The Knowsley Mandala’, the artform is a part of a large project, United by Land. Under this project, the artist is creating several art forms by using natural elements across the town. (@cultureKnowsley/Twitter) 3/7The artwork was unveiled on 12 August in Halewood Triangle, Liverpool, England. Since then several people have visited to see the beauty of this temporary artwork (@Knowsley_Leader/Twitter) 4/7Made from natural materials, the artwork is expected to last for months. Afterward, it will slowly wither away from the grass. (@DrWilksHeeg) 5/7Apart from its beautiful designs and patterns, the Mandala art form holds a special significance in Buddhism as well as Hinduism. It is also used as a therapy to reduce stress and relaxation. (@cultureKnowsley/Twitter) 6/7Before creating larger than a football field, Knowsley Mandala, James also created a beautiful Mandala artform using leaves, sticks and other natural materials under the same project. (@RFJamesUK/Twitter) 7/7A fine arts graduate from London, James Brunt is known for the creative art forms that he makes especially by using natural elements. His work always revolves around wildlife and nature. (@hfcrontonEYFS/Twitter)