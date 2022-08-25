OPEN APP

This giant Mandala Artwork in England will leave you spellbound. See photos

7 Photos . Updated: 25 Aug 2022, 03:28 PM IST Livemint

A large-scale Mandala art installation has become ... more

Internationally renowned artist,James Brunt, has taken Mandala art to another level in England. His recent giant temporary Mandala artwork looks stunning from an aerial view and has gained applause worldwide. (@KnowsleyCouncil)
Known as ‘The Knowsley Mandala’, the artform is a part of a large project, United by Land. Under this project, the artist is creating several art forms by using natural elements across the town. (@cultureKnowsley/Twitter)
The artwork was unveiled on 12 August in Halewood Triangle, Liverpool, England. Since then several people have visited to see the beauty of this temporary artwork (@Knowsley_Leader/Twitter)
Made from natural materials, the artwork is expected to last for months. Afterward, it will slowly wither away from the grass. (@DrWilksHeeg)
Apart from its beautiful designs and patterns, the Mandala art form holds a special significance in Buddhism as well as Hinduism. It is also used as a therapy to reduce stress and relaxation. (@cultureKnowsley/Twitter)
Before creating larger than a football field, Knowsley Mandala, James also created a beautiful Mandala artform using leaves, sticks and other natural materials under the same project. (@RFJamesUK/Twitter)
A fine arts graduate from London, James Brunt is known for the creative art forms that he makes especially by using natural elements. His work always revolves around wildlife and nature. (@hfcrontonEYFS/Twitter)
