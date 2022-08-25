This giant Mandala Artwork in England will leave you spellbound. See photos

7 Photos . Updated: 25 Aug 2022, 03:28 PM IST

A large-scale Mandala art installation has become ... moreA large-scale Mandala art installation has become a major source of attraction in Halewood park, England. Bigger than a football field, the artwork was made by artist James Brunt. Unveiled on 12 August, the artwork will be visible for the next four weeks and will start fading away slowly