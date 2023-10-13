comScore
OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 13 2023 15:51:17
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125 -0.68%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,536.75 -0.85%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 576.15 -1.71%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,431.8 -2.24%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 667.15 4.76%
Business News/ Photos / In pics: Special Edition Rolls Royce, inspired by solar eclipse flaunts its dazzling starry design! Have a look

In pics: Special Edition Rolls Royce, inspired by solar eclipse flaunts its dazzling starry design! Have a look

5 Photos . Updated: 13 Oct 2023, 04:02 PM IST Livemint
  • Limited edition 'Black Badge Ghost Ekleipsis' representing light and darkness introduced.
Rolls-Royce, the British luxury automaker, has introduced a special edition car which draws the inspiration from solar eclipse, namely ‘Black Badge Ghost Ekleipsis. (Rolls-Royce)
1/5Rolls-Royce, the British luxury automaker, has introduced a special edition car which draws the inspiration from solar eclipse, namely ‘Black Badge Ghost Ekleipsis. (Rolls-Royce)
This Rolls-Royce will be accessible only in 25 units depicting light and darkness, and represents how the Moon obscures the Sun.  (Rolls-Royce)
2/5This Rolls-Royce will be accessible only in 25 units depicting light and darkness, and represents how the Moon obscures the Sun.  (Rolls-Royce)
This special edition car gets finishing touches that include umbrellas with Mandarin piping concealed in the coach doors, illuminated treadplates and a fascinating indoor motor car bearing the automaker’s wordmark.  (Rolls Royce)
3/5This special edition car gets finishing touches that include umbrellas with Mandarin piping concealed in the coach doors, illuminated treadplates and a fascinating indoor motor car bearing the automaker’s wordmark.  (Rolls Royce)
The illuminated fascia in this Rolls-Royce is laser-etched with dazzling stars that symbolizes the timeline of a total eclipse.  (Rolls-Royce)
4/5The illuminated fascia in this Rolls-Royce is laser-etched with dazzling stars that symbolizes the timeline of a total eclipse.  (Rolls-Royce)
Inside the cabin, a Starlight Headliner with a special animation compliments the beauty of the interior. This Starlight Headliner shows the complete transition of the eclipse from beginning to the end.  (Rolls-Royce)
5/5Inside the cabin, a Starlight Headliner with a special animation compliments the beauty of the interior. This Starlight Headliner shows the complete transition of the eclipse from beginning to the end.  (Rolls-Royce)
OTHER GALLERIES
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App