Business News/ Photos / In pics: Special Edition Rolls Royce, inspired by solar eclipse flaunts its dazzling starry design! Have a look

5 Photos . Updated: 13 Oct 2023, 04:02 PM IST Livemint

  • Limited edition 'Black Badge Ghost Ekleipsis' representing light and darkness introduced.

1/5Rolls-Royce, the British luxury automaker, has introduced a special edition car which draws the inspiration from solar eclipse, namely ‘Black Badge Ghost Ekleipsis.
2/5This Rolls-Royce will be accessible only in 25 units depicting light and darkness, and represents how the Moon obscures the Sun. 
3/5This special edition car gets finishing touches that include umbrellas with Mandarin piping concealed in the coach doors, illuminated treadplates and a fascinating indoor motor car bearing the automaker’s wordmark. 
4/5The illuminated fascia in this Rolls-Royce is laser-etched with dazzling stars that symbolizes the timeline of a total eclipse. 
5/5Inside the cabin, a Starlight Headliner with a special animation compliments the beauty of the interior. This Starlight Headliner shows the complete transition of the eclipse from beginning to the end. 
