Tight security near NIA HQ as US hands over 26/11 mastermind Tahawwur Rana to India in shackles| In Pics

10 Photos . Updated: 11 Apr 2025, 03:20 PM IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) heightened security around its headquarters following the successful extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a prime conspirator in the 2008 Mumbai attacks. He will be held at Tihar Jail in Delhi and may be transferred to Mumbai later for trial if required.

1/10Mumbai terror attack co-conspirator Tahawwur Rana was in shackles during his handover to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Los Angeles.

2/10The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a prime conspirator in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, at IGI Airport in New Delhi on Thursday following his successful extradition from the United States.

3/10A police convoy transported Tahawwur Rana, 64, a Pakistani-born Canadian doctor-turned-businessman, accused of playing a key role in orchestrating the 2008 Mumbai attacks—one of the deadliest in India's history—upon his arrival in New Delhi, India, on April 10, 2025.

4/10A police convoy transporting Tahawwur Hussain Rana arrives at the Patiala House Court in New Delhi on Thursday, April 10, 2025. The NIA, in collaboration with relevant U.S. authorities and other Indian intelligence agencies, worked closely throughout the entire extradition process.

5/10A convoy escorting Tahawwur Hussain Rana arrives at the National Investigation Agency (NIA) headquarters in New Delhi on Friday morning, April 10, 2025. The NIA presented Rana before a court on Thursday night, shortly after his extradition from the US, and requested a 20-day custody.

6/10A security personnel stands guard outside the National Investigation Agency (NIA) headquarters in New Delhi on Friday, April 11, 2025. The NIA has taken Tahawwur Hussain Rana, the mastermind behind the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, into 18-day custody. The tragic attack resulted in the loss of over 160 lives.

7/10Security forces are stationed outside the National Investigation Agency (NIA) headquarters in New Delhi on Friday, April 11, 2025. The NIA has taken Mumbai attacks mastermind Tahawwur Hussain Rana into 18-day custody, during which he will be extensively interrogated to uncover the full conspiracy behind the 26/11 terror attack.

8/10Tight security has been deployed near the National Investigation Agency (NIA) headquarters in New Delhi on Friday, April 11, 2025. Rana was flown to New Delhi on a special plane from Los Angeles, accompanied by teams from the NSG and NIA, including senior officials.

9/10Security personnel guards outside the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Headquarters in preparation for the arrival of 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana, in New Delhi on Thursday.