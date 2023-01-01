OPEN APP
Tips to maximize battery life of your iPhone

Updated: 01 Jan 2023, 04:50 PM IST
  • Battery life is the amount of time your device runs before it needs to be recharged. Here are some tips to maximize your Apple iPhone’s battery
Remove certain cases during charging
Charging your device when it’s inside certain cases may generate excess heat, which can affect battery capacity
Do not fully charge or fully discharge your device’s battery. Charge it to around 50 per cent
Power down the device to avoid additional battery use
Dim the screen or turn on auto-brightness to extend battery life
Avoid extreme ambient temperatures
Enable Low Power Mode to optimize device performance and minimize system animations
