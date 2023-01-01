Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Tips to maximize battery life of your iPhone

Tips to maximize battery life of your iPhone

7 Photos . Updated: 01 Jan 2023, 04:50 PM IST Livemint

  • Battery life is the amount of time your device runs before it needs to be recharged. Here are some tips to maximize your Apple iPhone’s battery

1/7Remove certain cases during charging
2/7Charging your device when it’s inside certain cases may generate excess heat, which can affect battery capacity
3/7Do not fully charge or fully discharge your device’s battery. Charge it to around 50 per cent
4/7Power down the device to avoid additional battery use
5/7Dim the screen or turn on auto-brightness to extend battery life
6/7Avoid extreme ambient temperatures
7/7Enable Low Power Mode to optimize device performance and minimize system animations