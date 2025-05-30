Tom Cruise shares heartfelt note, inside glimpses of Mission Impossible's 30-year journey | In pics

20 Photos . Updated: 30 May 2025, 06:50 AM IST

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise shared a heartfelt note and glimpses of his 30-year journey working with the Mission Impossible franchise. He expressed gratitude after the final and latest instalment ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ massive success.

1/20The caption to opening pic states, ‘Over 30 years ago, I began the journey of producing my first film, Mission: Impossible. Since then, these eight films have taken me on the adventure of a lifetime.’ (X @Tom Cruise)

2/20Few days ago, Tom Cruise expressed his gratitude and acknowleded the impressive performance of his latest Mission Impossible 8 during the weekend and thanked everyone involved. (X @Tom Cruise)

3/20‘Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning’ is the latest instalment in the Mission: Impossible franchise, starring Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt. (X @Tom Cruise)

4/20Mission Impossible 8 was released in multiple languages and has performed exceptionally well at the Indian box office as it became the biggest Hollywood opener of the year. (X @Tom Cruise)

5/20Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning is a sequel to 2023 film Dead Reckoning Part One. (X @Tom Cruise)

6/20The actioner thriller is set to complete its second week in theatres today but has been witnessing a fall in collections at the Indian box office over the past few days. (X @Tom Cruise)

7/20In the latest and final instalment, Tom Cruise returns with his death-defying stunts and commitment to high-octane storytelling. (X @Tom Cruise)

8/20Tom Cruise' latest film collected an estimated ₹ 1.68 crore net in India on its 13th day in theatres, Sacnilk reported. (X @Tom Cruise)

9/20Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning received over five-minute standing ovation after a successful screening at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. (X @Tom Cruise)

10/20The eighth and final instalment of the iconic MI series has completed its 13-day run in theatres across India. (X @Tom Cruise)

11/20Mission Impossible 8 was released in India on May 17 in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. (X @Tom Cruise)

12/20Mission Impossible 8's total collection at the Indian box office now stands at an estimated ₹ 81.03 crore net, Sacnilk reported. (X @Tom Cruise)

13/20Mission Impossible 8 has not taken over the record set by its predecessor, Dead Reckoning Part One in the Indian market which had earned an impressive 98.35 crore by its second week at the box office. (X @Tom Cruise)

14/20Mission: Impossible 8 recently surpassed $220 million mark at the global box office, earning $86.2 million from the domestic market and $136.1 million overseas, according to Box Office Mojo. (X @Tom Cruise)

15/20Mission Impossible 8 centres around the lead character Ethan Hunt and the IMF team racing against time to stop a rogue AI entity from destroying humanity. (X @Tom Cruise)

16/20In the eighth franchise of final instalment of Mission Impossible, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, Tom Cruise filmed a scene walking on the wing of a small biplane mid-air. (X @Tom Cruise)

17/20Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning stars Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga, and Esai Morales, besides Tom Cruise. (x @Tom Cruise)

18/20Mission: Impossible 8 had a strong global opening, earning over $77 million in the US and $190 million globally. (X @Tom Cruise)

19/20The caption to this post states, ‘To the incredible directors, actors, artists, and crews across the globe that have helped bring these stories to life, I thank you. It has been a privilege to work alongside you all.’ (X @Tom Cruise)