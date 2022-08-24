'Tomato Flu' symptoms, treatment, and everything you need to know 6 Photos . Updated: 24 Aug 2022, 07:45 AM IST Livemint Recently, some parts of Kerala reported Tomato Flu... moreRecently, some parts of Kerala reported Tomato Flu among children under five years of age. After this Tamil Nadu also ramped up surveillance at its borders in the wake of “tomato flu” cases being detected in Kerala 1/6Tomato fever is a rare contagious disease caused by Coxsackie A 16 virus.The infection has been named ‘tomato flu’ because of the red, painful blisters that appear on a patient’s body and gradually enlarge to the size of a tomato. 2/6The primary symptoms observed in children with tomato flu are like those of chikungunya, which include high fever, rashes, and intense pain in joints, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, dehydration, body aches, and common influenza-like symptoms, which are similar to those manifested in dengue. 3/6This flu is a self-limiting one and there is no specific drug for this. The treatment for tomato flu is similar to the treatment of chikungunya, dengue and hand, foot, and mouth disease. 4/6The infectious disease is caused by intestinal viruses and is rare in adults as they usually have immune systems strong enough to defend them from the virus. 5/6Patients are advised to isolate, rest, plenty of fluids, and hot water sponge for the relief of irritation and rashes. 6/6The Union Health Ministry has asked the states to Increase surveillance and conduct Proper screening by the health authorities, as the precautionary measures.