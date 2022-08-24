OPEN APP

'Tomato Flu' symptoms, treatment, and everything you need to know

6 Photos . Updated: 24 Aug 2022, 07:45 AM IST Livemint

Recently, some parts of Kerala reported Tomato Flu... more

Tomato fever is a rare contagious disease caused by Coxsackie A 16 virus.The infection has been named ‘tomato flu’ because of the red, painful blisters that appear on a patient’s body and gradually enlarge to the size of a tomato.
The primary symptoms observed in children with tomato flu are like those of chikungunya, which include high fever, rashes, and intense pain in joints, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, dehydration, body aches, and common influenza-like symptoms, which are similar to those manifested in dengue.
This flu is a self-limiting one and there is no specific drug for this. The treatment for tomato flu is similar to the treatment of chikungunya, dengue and hand, foot, and mouth disease.
The infectious disease is caused by intestinal viruses and is rare in adults as they usually have immune systems strong enough to defend them from the virus.
Patients are advised to isolate, rest, plenty of fluids, and hot water sponge for the relief of irritation and rashes.
The Union Health Ministry has asked the states to Increase surveillance and conduct Proper screening by the health authorities, as the precautionary measures.
