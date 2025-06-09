Explore
Tony Awards 2025: Stunning moments from the glamorous Broadway event | In pictures

Tony Awards 2025: Stunning moments from the glamorous Broadway event | In pictures

Updated: 09 Jun 2025, 11:42 AM IST

New York City glittered with glamour as Broadway's brightest arrived for the 78th Annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 8. The 2025 Tony Awards returned to Radio City Music Hall for the first time since 2022. 

Nicole Scherzinger, 46, poses with the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for Sunset Blvd, which is  Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Broadway adaptation of the 1950 film by the same name.  (REUTERS)

Actor Robert De Niro speaks before introducing Bruce Springsteen's performance during the Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, on Sunday, June 8. 

Darren Criss holds his Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical, and Helen J Shen poses with the Best Musical Award for Maybe Happy Ending.  (REUTERS)

Gypsy star Joy Woods attends the 78th Annual Tony Awards in New York City, US, on Sunday, June 8. (REUTERS)

Sam Pinkleton cracks a smile with his Tony Award for Best Direction of a Play titled Oh, Mary. Cole Escola poses with her Tony for the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for Oh, Mary at the Tony Awards in New York City on June 8.  (REUTERS)

Jamie Lloyd and Andrew Lloyd Webber win the 2025 Tony for Best Revival of a Musical for Sunset Blvd.  (REUTERS)

Producer Jeffrey Richards wins the Tony Award for Best Musical for Maybe Happy Ending and poses with the cast at the 78th Annual Tony Awards in New York City on June 8. (REUTERS)

Ariana DeBose speaks at the 78th Annual Tony Awards in New York City on June 8.   (REUTERS)

