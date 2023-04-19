Top 10 companies in the world by market value; no Indian company on the list 11 Photos . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 08:56 AM IST Livemint Uday Kotak tweeted to say 9 American, 1 Saudi. no European, Chinese or Indian company as the top 10 companies in the world in terms of market cap. 1/11Top 10 companies in the world by market value 2/11In the list of top 10 companies in the world, California based company Apple stood 1st according to Uday Kotak with a market valuation of $2.598T. (HT ) 3/11Washington based American multinational IT giant holds a ,market value of $2,132T and is currently the 2nd top valuable company as per Uday Kotak. 4/11Dhahran based Saudi Aramco is the 3rd largest company in the world in terms of market valuation, which currently stood at $2,032T (AFP) 5/11The parent company of Google, Alphabet Inc. is a global American technological conglomerate holding corporation with its main office in Mountain View, California. It is the 4th largest company in terms of market cap of $1,349T. (REUTERS) 6/11Amazon.com, Inc. is the 5th largest American multinational technology company in the world in terms of market valuation worth $1,043T as per Uday Kotak. 7/11With its headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska, the United States, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is a worldwide holding corporation. Berkshire Hathaway is the 6th largest company in world in terms of market value worth $711.10B. (Bloomberg) 8/11Founded in Delaware and with headquarters in Santa Clara, California, Nvidia Corporation is an American global technology company. In terms of market cap worth $655.48B it is the 7th largest company in the world. 9/11Elon Musk, co-founder and chief executive officer of Tesla Motors Inc is the 8th largest company in the world in terms of market cap worth $580.11 B. 10/11The American international technological corporation Meta Platforms, Inc., which operates as Meta and formerly known as Facebook, Inc. and TheFacebook, Inc., is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. The company is the 9th largest company in the world in terms of market cap worth $564.65B. 11/11The 135 years old healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, United States is the 10th largest company in the world as per Uday Kotak in terms of market cap worth $516.05B.