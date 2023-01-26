Top 4 stock recommendations by HDFC securities

5 Photos . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 11:16 AM IST

Share Via

After a volatile trading day, Indian stock market ... moreAfter a volatile trading day, Indian stock market indices fell on Wedesday. Sensex fell 773.69 points to close at 60,205.06, and the Nifty was down 226.30 points at 17,892 on Wednesday. Know the fundamental stock picks of HDFC securities for next two-three quarters