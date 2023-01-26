OPEN APP
Home / Photos / Top 4 stock recommendations by HDFC securities

Top 4 stock recommendations by HDFC securities

5 Photos . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 11:16 AM IST Livemint

After a volatile trading day, Indian stock market ... more

Stock market ended lower on Wednesday amid expiry day volatility and Hindenburg allegations on Adani group. Sensex fell 773.69 points to close at 60,205.06, and the Nifty was down 226.30 points at 17,892 dragged by banking stocks. Amid such volatility and gloom, here are 4 stocks to look at, which are the fundamental top stock picks by HDFC securities. (Bloomberg)
1/5Stock market ended lower on Wednesday amid expiry day volatility and Hindenburg allegations on Adani group. Sensex fell 773.69 points to close at 60,205.06, and the Nifty was down 226.30 points at 17,892 dragged by banking stocks. Amid such volatility and gloom, here are 4 stocks to look at, which are the fundamental top stock picks by HDFC securities. (Bloomberg)
Action Construction Equipment: HDFC securities has suggested to buy company shares in the band of Rs.332‐338 & to add more on dips to Rs.298‐301.5 band | Target Price: Rs. 375 | CMP: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>325
2/5Action Construction Equipment: HDFC securities has suggested to buy company shares in the band of Rs.332‐338 & to add more on dips to Rs.298‐301.5 band | Target Price: Rs. 375 | CMP: 325
NHPC: Investors are advised by the brokerage firm to buy in the Rs. 41.75 – 42.75 band and add on dips to Rs. 38. Current Market Price of the company is <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>43.70. The increasing hydro power capacity of India, and centre's stance on hydro power  can bring more profit to NHPC in the coming time
3/5NHPC: Investors are advised by the brokerage firm to buy in the Rs. 41.75 – 42.75 band and add on dips to Rs. 38. Current Market Price of the company is 43.70. The increasing hydro power capacity of India, and centre's stance on hydro power  can bring more profit to NHPC in the coming time
Symphony: HDFC securities has suggested people to Buy in <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>947-963 band and add further on dips in <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>850-862 band until it reaches Target Price of Rs. 1057. The Current Market Price of Symphony is <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>940.
4/5Symphony: HDFC securities has suggested people to Buy in 947-963 band and add further on dips in 850-862 band until it reaches Target Price of Rs. 1057. The Current Market Price of Symphony is 940.
Power Grid Corporation of India: HDFC Securities has advised to buy in the band of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>223-227 and add more on dips to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>200-203 band. Target Price: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>249. Current Market Price of the stock is <span class='webrupee'>₹</span> <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>219.35
5/5Power Grid Corporation of India: HDFC Securities has advised to buy in the band of 223-227 and add more on dips to 200-203 band. Target Price: 249. Current Market Price of the stock is 219.35
OTHER GALLERIES

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout