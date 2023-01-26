Top 4 stock recommendations by HDFC securities

Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 11:16 AM IST

After a volatile trading day, Indian stock market indices fell on Wedesday. Sensex fell 773.69 points to close at 60,205.06, and the Nifty was down 226.30 points at 17,892 on Wednesday. Know the fundamental stock picks of HDFC securities for next two-three quarters

1/5Stock market ended lower on Wednesday amid expiry day volatility and Hindenburg allegations on Adani group. Sensex fell 773.69 points to close at 60,205.06, and the Nifty was down 226.30 points at 17,892 dragged by banking stocks. Amid such volatility and gloom, here are 4 stocks to look at, which are the fundamental top stock picks by HDFC securities.

2/5Action Construction Equipment: HDFC securities has suggested to buy company shares in the band of Rs.332‐338 & to add more on dips to Rs.298‐301.5 band | Target Price: Rs. 375 | CMP: ₹ 325

3/5NHPC: Investors are advised by the brokerage firm to buy in the Rs. 41.75 – 42.75 band and add on dips to Rs. 38. Current Market Price of the company is ₹ 43.70. The increasing hydro power capacity of India, and centre's stance on hydro power can bring more profit to NHPC in the coming time

4/5Symphony: HDFC securities has suggested people to Buy in ₹ 947-963 band and add further on dips in ₹ 850-862 band until it reaches Target Price of Rs. 1057. The Current Market Price of Symphony is ₹ 940.