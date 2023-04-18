Top 5 largecap stocks that have high dividend yield in FY23. List here! 5 Photos . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 06:07 PM IST Pooja Sitaram Jaiswar When investing in dividend-paying stocks, the dividend yield is among the key factors to consider. A high dividend yield gives a fair measure of a company's cash flow, profitability, and dividend payment. Here's a list of the top 5 large-cap stocks that have high dividend yields. 1/5Billionaire Anil Agarwal-backed Vedanta is into the metal and mining segment, and its latest dividend per share is ₹20.5. But in the past 12 months (FY23), the company's dividend payment comes to around ₹101.5 per share. Its dividend yield in FY23 stood at 32.6%. (Adeel Halim/Bloomberg News) 2/5Also part of the metals and mining segment, Hindustan Zinc's latest dividend per share is ₹26. In FY23, its total dividend comes to around ₹75.5 per share. While the dividend yield stands at 23%. (Mint) 3/5Largest coal producer in the country, Coal India's dividend yield stood at 11% in FY23. The company's total dividend is ₹23.25 per share. The latest one would b ₹5.25 dividend per share. (Indranil Bhoumik/mint) 4/5Indus Towers is from the telecom and media segment, and its total dividend stood at ₹11 per share in FY23. That being said, its dividend yield currently is around 7.5%. (Indranil Bhoumik/Mint) 5/5Power Grid Corp, a Maharatna PSU, has a dividend yield of 7.3% in FY23, with a dividend of ₹12.25 per share. The latest dividend would be ₹5 per share. (Bloomberg)