Top 5 largecap stocks that have high dividend yield in FY23. List here!

5 Photos . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 06:07 PM IST Pooja Sitaram Jaiswar
  • When investing in dividend-paying stocks, the dividend yield is among the key factors to consider. A high dividend yield gives a fair measure of a company's cash flow, profitability, and dividend payment. Here's a list of the top 5 large-cap stocks that have high dividend yields.
Billionaire Anil Agarwal-backed Vedanta is into the metal and mining segment, and its latest dividend per share is <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20.5. But in the past 12 months (FY23), the company's dividend payment comes to around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>101.5 per share. Its dividend yield in FY23 stood at 32.6%.  (Adeel Halim/Bloomberg News)
Also part of the metals and mining segment, Hindustan Zinc's latest dividend per share is <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>26. In FY23, its total dividend comes to around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>75.5 per share. While the dividend yield stands at 23%.  (Mint)
Largest coal producer in the country, Coal India's dividend yield stood at 11% in FY23. The company's total dividend is <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>23.25 per share. The latest one would b <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5.25 dividend per share.  (Indranil Bhoumik/mint)
Indus Towers is from the telecom and media segment, and its total dividend stood at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11 per share in FY23. That being said, its dividend yield currently is around 7.5%.  (Indranil Bhoumik/Mint)
Power Grid Corp, a Maharatna PSU, has a dividend yield of 7.3% in FY23, with a dividend of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12.25 per share. The latest dividend would be <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 per share.  (Bloomberg)
