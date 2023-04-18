Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Photos / Top 5 largecap stocks that have high dividend yield in FY23. List here!

5 Photos . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 06:07 PM IST Pooja Sitaram Jaiswar

  • When investing in dividend-paying stocks, the dividend yield is among the key factors to consider. A high dividend yield gives a fair measure of a company's cash flow, profitability, and dividend payment. Here's a list of the top 5 large-cap stocks that have high dividend yields.

1/5Billionaire Anil Agarwal-backed Vedanta is into the metal and mining segment, and its latest dividend per share is 20.5. But in the past 12 months (FY23), the company's dividend payment comes to around 101.5 per share. Its dividend yield in FY23 stood at 32.6%. 
2/5Also part of the metals and mining segment, Hindustan Zinc's latest dividend per share is 26. In FY23, its total dividend comes to around 75.5 per share. While the dividend yield stands at 23%. 
3/5Largest coal producer in the country, Coal India's dividend yield stood at 11% in FY23. The company's total dividend is 23.25 per share. The latest one would b 5.25 dividend per share. 
4/5Indus Towers is from the telecom and media segment, and its total dividend stood at 11 per share in FY23. That being said, its dividend yield currently is around 7.5%. 
5/5Power Grid Corp, a Maharatna PSU, has a dividend yield of 7.3% in FY23, with a dividend of 12.25 per share. The latest dividend would be 5 per share. 