7 Photos . Updated: 03 Aug 2025, 01:26 PM IST

Friendship Day 2025: As we celebrate special connection with friends on August 3, Bollywood embraced platonic relationships between the BTown actors beyond the screen. Here's a look at top 7 Bollywood friendships setting benchmarks.

1/7The heartwarming friendship between Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan, which first kindled at the sets of ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,’ has been flourishing for almost 3 decades years and counting. (X @IIFA)

2/7Celebrated Bollywood stars Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are childhood friends who starred in movies like ABCD 2 and Street Dancer 3D. (X @ishab26)

3/7Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn, who have worked together in movies like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and London Dreams, set celebrity friendship goal as they don't forget their co-star's birthday. (X @salmanuniv)

4/7Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty, one of Bollywood's most beloved on-screen duos, share deep emotional connection as the Sky Force actor reminds the later of his late cousin Ullas, Instant Bollywood reported. (X @Filmfare)

5/7Preity Zinta has often expressed admiration for her best friend Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on social media. (X @Preity Zinta)

6/7Kareena Kapoor Khan is often spotted spending quality time with best friends Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora Lada, along with sister Karisma. (X @Filmfare)