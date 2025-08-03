Top 7 Bollywood friendships setting benchmarks — From SRK-Karan Johar to Shraddha Kapoor-Varun Dhawan 7 Photos . Updated: 03 Aug 2025, 01:26 PM IST Fareha Naaz Friendship Day 2025: As we celebrate special connection with friends on August 3, Bollywood embraced platonic relationships between the BTown actors beyond the screen. Here's a look at top 7 Bollywood friendships setting benchmarks. 1/7The heartwarming friendship between Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan, which first kindled at the sets of ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,’ has been flourishing for almost 3 decades years and counting. (X @IIFA) 2/7Celebrated Bollywood stars Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are childhood friends who starred in movies like ABCD 2 and Street Dancer 3D. (X @ishab26) 3/7Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn, who have worked together in movies like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and London Dreams, set celebrity friendship goal as they don't forget their co-star's birthday. (X @salmanuniv) 4/7Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty, one of Bollywood's most beloved on-screen duos, share deep emotional connection as the Sky Force actor reminds the later of his late cousin Ullas, Instant Bollywood reported. (X @Filmfare) 5/7Preity Zinta has often expressed admiration for her best friend Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on social media. (X @Preity Zinta) 6/7Kareena Kapoor Khan is often spotted spending quality time with best friends Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora Lada, along with sister Karisma. (X @Filmfare) 7/7Kiara Advani who knows Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani since school days were spotted together at Anant Ambani's wedding bash in Italy. (Instagram @Kiara Advani)