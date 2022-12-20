Top 7 features introduced by WhatsApp recently 7 Photos . Updated: 20 Dec 2022, 02:37 PM IST Livemint WhatsApp is a popular messaging app with over 2 billion users worldwide. The Meta-owned company has recently rolled out new features to improve overall user experience. Here’s a look at all the feature 1/7WhatsApp Undo button | The feature will allow users to allows users to UNDO the accidentally pressed on ‘Delete for me’ button instead of ‘Delete for everyone’. 2/7Whatsapp call links | Users can now create and share links to invite other people to a group call 3/7Whatsapp Avatars | Users can now use personalized digital avatar as profile photo and share with other friends and family 4/7Message yourself | The feature brings the ability to send notes, reminders and shopping lists to themselves on WhatsApp 5/7Whatsapp Polls | The feature also allows users to create polls in personal chats 6/7Ability to message or mute participants in calls | Long pressing on a participant will enlarge the video or audio feed and allow users to mute or message them separately 7/7Ability to filter Group chat list | Users are now seeing ‘Recent Groups’ everytime they search a contact name in the search list