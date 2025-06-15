Top 8 Father's Day movies to watch today: Finding Nemo, Paa, Fatherhood and more

8 Photos . Updated: 15 Jun 2025, 12:54 PM IST

Celebrate father-son-daughter bond with a dad-themed movie this Father's Day. Given below are specially curated must watch movies to cherish all fatherly figures.

1/8Ta Ra Rum Pum: Siddharth Anand directorial movie features Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in lead roles. The story revolves around professional car racer Rajveer Singh who returns to the track after major accident to support his family. (Screengrab @YouTube)

2/8Finding Nemo: Walt Disney's animated comedy-drama delves into the quest of a clownfish to save his son, Nemo. (Screengrab @YouTube)

3/8Dangal: Nitesh Tiwari's biopic, available on Netflix, shows how a former wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat trains his daughters to fulfil his dream of winning a gold medal in the Commonwealth Games. (Screengrab @YouTube)

4/8Piku: Starring Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, highlighting father-daughter bond is streaming on SonyLIV. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the movie showcases father-daughter dynamics during a road trip. (Screengrab @YouTube)

5/8Paa: R Balki directorial movie, streaming on Netflix stars Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Vidya Balan. The story revolves around 12-year-old Auro suffering from rare genetic disorder. (Screengrab @YouTube)

6/8Fatherhood: Paul Weitz's comedy drama revolves around the struggle of a single dad after the tragic death of his wife following their daughter's birth. (Screengrab @YouTube)

7/8Big Daddy: Dennis Dugan directorial comedy drama follows a law school graduate, who adopts a child to impress his girlfriend. (Screengrab @YouTube )