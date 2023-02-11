OPEN APP
Top content creation tools and resources for your social media account

6 Photos . Updated: 11 Feb 2023, 07:34 PM IST Neha Saini
  • Looking for tools and resources to create content for your website or your social media account? Here are some that you can try
Procreate | It is an intuitive digital illustration app available on App Store. You can create digitally create designs and illustrations as per your need.
InShot | You can trim, edit, and split videos using the Inshot. The app also allows you to add text, music to your videos.
Canva | From making images to collages to videos, Canva helps bring out the creative you. There is a limited-feature free model and a paid version as well.
Adobe Express | Use it to create unique and beautiful content, including social media posts and stories, and marketing materials like logos, flyers, banners and more without complexity.
GIPHY | Users can create animated GIFs that they can embed in their messages and stories.
BeFunky | It is a Photo Editor, Collage Maker, and Graphic Designer platform.
