Top content creation tools and resources for your social media account 6 Photos . Updated: 11 Feb 2023, 07:34 PM IST Neha Saini Looking for tools and resources to create content for your website or your social media account? Here are some that you can try 1/6Procreate | It is an intuitive digital illustration app available on App Store. You can create digitally create designs and illustrations as per your need. 2/6InShot | You can trim, edit, and split videos using the Inshot. The app also allows you to add text, music to your videos. 3/6Canva | From making images to collages to videos, Canva helps bring out the creative you. There is a limited-feature free model and a paid version as well. 4/6Adobe Express | Use it to create unique and beautiful content, including social media posts and stories, and marketing materials like logos, flyers, banners and more without complexity. 5/6GIPHY | Users can create animated GIFs that they can embed in their messages and stories. 6/6BeFunky | It is a Photo Editor, Collage Maker, and Graphic Designer platform.