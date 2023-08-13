Top photos of the week: A look at top photos from around the world 21 Photos . Updated: 13 Aug 2023, 09:15 AM IST Livemint From wildfires in Hawaii, Portugal to floods in China and Norway to moments from FIFA Women's World Cup, immerse yourself in a stunning collection of the captivating visuals of the week from around the world. 1/21A rescue worker searches for victims after a train derailed in Sarhari town in district Sanghar, Pakistan, August 6, 2023. At least 30 people were killed and more than 80 injured in the derailment. (Image: Reuters/Yasir Rajput) 2/21Residents of Masiphumelele throw bottles at police amidst an ongoing strike by taxi operators against traffic authorities in Cape Town, South Africa, August 8. (Image: Reuters/Nic Bothma) 3/21A man holding a child walks across a damaged bridge after the rains and floods brought by remnants of Typhoon Doksuri, in Zhuozhou, Hebei province, China, August 7. (Image: Reuters/Tingshu Wang) 4/21Former U.S. President and Republican candidate Donald Trump delivers a keynote speech at a Republican fundraising dinner in Columbia, South Carolina, August 5. (Image: Reuters/Sam Wolfe) 5/21Former U.S. President and Republican candidate Donald Trump delivers a keynote speech at a Republican fundraising dinner in Columbia, South Carolina, August 5. (Image: Reuters/Hannah Mckay) 6/21Derby and Teddy compete at the World Dog Surfing Championships in Pacifica, California, August 5. (Image: Reuters/Carlos Barria) 7/21A Ukrainian serviceman prepares to fire a M109 self-propelled howitzer towards Russian troops in Donetsk region, Ukraine, August 7. (Image: Reuters/Viacheslav Ratynskyi) 8/21A person touches a hearse carrying the coffin of late Irish singer Sinead O'Connor as it passes by during her funeral procession where fans line the street to say their last goodbye to her, in Bray, Ireland, August 8. (Image: Reuters/Clodagh Kilcoyn) 9/21A fire truck is pictured on a road in the middle of scorched lands after a wildfire on the Spanish-French border, near Colera, Spain, August 6. (Image: Reuters/Nacho Doce) 10/21Simone Biles poses during the awards ceremony after winning the all-around of the Core Hydration Classic at NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, August 5. (Image: Jon Durr/USA TODAY Sports) 11/21Police officers detain an injured person after popular live streamer Kai Cenat announced a ‘giveaway’ event that grew chaotic, prompting police to respond and disperse the crowd at Union Square and the surrounding streets, in New York City, August 4. (Image: Reuters/David 'Dee' Delgado) 12/21A building flows past Braskereidfoss Power Plant as the water overflows after a lock collapsed, in Braskereidfoss, Norway, August 9. Norway evacuated thousands of people as rivers swelled to their highest levels in at least 50 years. (Image: NTB/Cornelius Poppe) 13/21Australia's Hayley Raso celebrates scoring their second goal against Denmark during their World Cup match in Sydney, Australia, August 7. (Image: Reuters/Carl Recine) 14/21Sudanese children, who fled the conflict in Murnei in Sudan's Darfur region, ride a cart while crossing the border between Sudan and Chad in Adre, Chad, August 4. (Image: Reuters/Zohra Bensemra) 15/21A wounded local resident stands near her destroyed flat in an apartment building destroyed during a Russian missile strike in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, August 8. (Image: Reuters/Viacheslav Ratynskyi) 16/21Mount Merapi volcano spews hot lava and smoke as seen from Turi, Sleman, in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, August 5. (Image: Antara Foto/Hendra Nurdiyansyah) 17/21A jockey competes in Chonburi's annual buffalo race festival, in Chonburi province, Thailand, August 6. (Image: Reuters/Athit Perawongmetha) 18/21A firefighter climbs a ladder while extinguishing a fire in the university building following a reported shelling in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine, August 5. (Image: Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko) 19/21An aerial view shows the community of Lahaina after wildfires driven by high winds burned across most of the town, in Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii, August 10. (Image: Reuters/Marco Garcia) 20/21A man fans himself to cool down as the empty camping site of the 25th World Scout Jamboree is seen in the background, in Buan, South Korea, August 8. (Image: Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji) 21/21A migrant walks back to his makeshift camp at sunrise after a failed attempt to cross the Channel to the UK on a small boat, in Sangatte, near Calais, France, August 10. (Image: Reuters/Pascal Rossigno)