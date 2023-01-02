OPEN APP
Top smartphones launching in January 2023

5 Photos . Updated: 02 Jan 2023, 05:35 PM IST Livemint
  • Smartphone industry is all geared up to welcome 2023 with multiple launches lineup in the first month. Here’s a list of all handsets launching in January 2023
Samsung Galaxy F04 | The phone will launch on January 4 at 12 noon. It will offer up to 8GB RAM with RAM Plus feature.
OnePlus 11 5G | Launch on January 4 in China followed by launch in India on February 7. (OnePlus )
iQoo 11 series | Launching in India on January 10, the series will consist of iQoo 11 and iQoo 11 Pro.  (iQoo )
Redmi Note 12 series | Launching in India on January 5, the series will consist of Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus.   (Xiaomi India)
Realme 10 series | The company has not revealed the launch date yet, but it is expected to launch in India this month. (Realme)
