Top SUVs sold in India in January 2023

5 Photos . Updated: 10 Feb 2023, 04:50 PM IST Neha Saini
  • SUVs continue to be the popular choice among car buyers in India. The auto segment remains dominated by Tata Motors with its Nexon and Punch SUV. Here’s a look at top SUVs sold in January this year
Maruti Suzuki Brezza | Maruti sold 14,359 units of the SUV.
Hyundai Creta | The SUV found 15,037 homes in the first month of 2023.
Hyundai Venue | Hyundai sold 11,377 units of the SUV last month. 
Tata Punch | The SUV had 12,006 founders in the month of January this year.
Tata Nexon | Tata Motors sold 15,567 units of the SUV in the month of January, 2023.
