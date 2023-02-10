Top SUVs sold in India in January 2023 5 Photos . Updated: 10 Feb 2023, 04:50 PM IST Neha Saini SUVs continue to be the popular choice among car buyers in India. The auto segment remains dominated by Tata Motors with its Nexon and Punch SUV. Here’s a look at top SUVs sold in January this year 1/5Maruti Suzuki Brezza | Maruti sold 14,359 units of the SUV. 2/5Hyundai Creta | The SUV found 15,037 homes in the first month of 2023. 3/5Hyundai Venue | Hyundai sold 11,377 units of the SUV last month. 4/5Tata Punch | The SUV had 12,006 founders in the month of January this year. 5/5Tata Nexon | Tata Motors sold 15,567 units of the SUV in the month of January, 2023.