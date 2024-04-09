Total Solar Eclipse 2024: The rare celestial event in pics | See images

Updated: 09 Apr 2024, 07:07 AM IST

A total solar eclipse crosses North America, passing over Mexico, the United States, and Canada on April 9. A total solar eclipse is a rare event for any particular spot. Once a place on Earth witnesses a total solar eclipse, it will be about 400 years before that part sees the next one.

1/10A total solar eclipse is seen in Dallas, Texas, U.S., April 8, 2024. (Reuters)

2/10Solar prominences are seen during a total solar eclipse in Dallas, Texas, U.S., April 8, 2024. (Reuters)

3/10A solar eclipse goes to maximum eclipse during the practice round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Monday, April 8, 2024, in Augusta, Ga. (AP)

4/10People assemble to view a total solar eclipse, where the moon will blot out the sun, during totality at Niagara Falls, New York, U.S. April 8, 2024. (Reuters)

5/10Students from two kindergarten classes, escorted outside by their teachers Amy Johnston and Wendy Sheridan, stare toward the sky with their specially-made glasses to watch the solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, 2024, at Myers Elementary School in Grand Blanc, Mich. (AP)

6/10In this photo provided by NASA, the moon, top, is seen passing in front of the sun with the top of the Washington Monument in silhouette, during a partial solar eclipse in Washington, Monday, April 8, 2024. (AP)

7/10The totality of the solar eclipse photographed on the football field at Bowling Green State University on April 8, 2023, in Bowling Green, Ohio. (AFP)

8/10In this composite of eight photographs, the moon passes by the sun into totality and away again during a total solar eclipse in Bloomington, Indiana, on April 8, 2024. (AFP)

9/10A partial solar eclipse is pictured through a special viewing filter in Glendale, California, U.S., April 8, 2024. (Reuters)