Business News/ Photos / Total Solar Eclipse 2024: The rare celestial event in pics | See images

10 Photos . Updated: 09 Apr 2024, 07:07 AM IST Livemint

A total solar eclipse crosses North America, passing over Mexico, the United States, and Canada on April 9. A total solar eclipse is a rare event for any particular spot. Once a place on Earth witnesses a total solar eclipse, it will be about 400 years before that part sees the next one.

A total solar eclipse is seen in Dallas, Texas, U.S., April 8, 2024. (Reuters)

1/10A total solar eclipse is seen in Dallas, Texas, U.S., April 8, 2024. (Reuters)

Solar prominences are seen during a total solar eclipse in Dallas, Texas, U.S., April 8, 2024.  (Reuters)

2/10Solar prominences are seen during a total solar eclipse in Dallas, Texas, U.S., April 8, 2024.  (Reuters)

A solar eclipse goes to maximum eclipse during the practice round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Monday, April 8, 2024, in Augusta, Ga.  (AP)

3/10A solar eclipse goes to maximum eclipse during the practice round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Monday, April 8, 2024, in Augusta, Ga.  (AP)

People assemble to view a total solar eclipse, where the moon will blot out the sun, during totality at Niagara Falls, New York, U.S. April 8, 2024.  (Reuters)

4/10People assemble to view a total solar eclipse, where the moon will blot out the sun, during totality at Niagara Falls, New York, U.S. April 8, 2024.  (Reuters)

Students from two kindergarten classes, escorted outside by their teachers Amy Johnston and Wendy Sheridan, stare toward the sky with their specially-made glasses to watch the solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, 2024, at Myers Elementary School in Grand Blanc, Mich.  (AP)

5/10Students from two kindergarten classes, escorted outside by their teachers Amy Johnston and Wendy Sheridan, stare toward the sky with their specially-made glasses to watch the solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, 2024, at Myers Elementary School in Grand Blanc, Mich.  (AP)

In this photo provided by NASA, the moon, top, is seen passing in front of the sun with the top of the Washington Monument in silhouette, during a partial solar eclipse in Washington, Monday, April 8, 2024.  (AP)

6/10In this photo provided by NASA, the moon, top, is seen passing in front of the sun with the top of the Washington Monument in silhouette, during a partial solar eclipse in Washington, Monday, April 8, 2024.  (AP)

The totality of the solar eclipse photographed on the football field at Bowling Green State University on April 8, 2023, in Bowling Green, Ohio.  (AFP)

7/10The totality of the solar eclipse photographed on the football field at Bowling Green State University on April 8, 2023, in Bowling Green, Ohio.  (AFP)

In this composite of eight photographs, the moon passes by the sun into totality and away again during a total solar eclipse in Bloomington, Indiana, on April 8, 2024.  (AFP)

8/10In this composite of eight photographs, the moon passes by the sun into totality and away again during a total solar eclipse in Bloomington, Indiana, on April 8, 2024.  (AFP)

A partial solar eclipse is pictured through a special viewing filter in Glendale, California, U.S., April 8, 2024.  (Reuters)

9/10A partial solar eclipse is pictured through a special viewing filter in Glendale, California, U.S., April 8, 2024.  (Reuters)

Spectators look at the solar eclipse through protective eyewear on the football field at Bowling Green State University on April 8, 2024 in Bowling Green, Ohio. (AFP)

10/10Spectators look at the solar eclipse through protective eyewear on the football field at Bowling Green State University on April 8, 2024 in Bowling Green, Ohio. (AFP)

