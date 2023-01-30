Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder gets a CNG variant: Have a look 7 Photos . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 03:26 PM IST Neha Saini Toyota has announced a CNG model of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV. It comes with similar design and features as the standard Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Here’s a look at the all new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG 1/7The new CNG model comes powered by the same 1.5-litre K-series NA Petrol engine with a power output of 88bhp and 121Nm torque. 2/7Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG gets a 5-speed manual and has a fuel efficiency of 26.6km/kg. 3/7Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG comes with a starting price of ₹13.23 lakh (ex-showroom) for the S variant. While the G model is priced at ₹15.29 lakh (ex-showroom). 4/7It comes with connected car features and has support for both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. 5/7Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG comes fitted with a CNG kit on the back that reduces the boot storage capacity of the SUV. 6/7The new Hyryder CNG is equipped with LED headlamps and runs on 17-inch alloy wheels. 7/7Other features are engine start/stop button, cruise control, automatic climate control, rear parking camera among others.